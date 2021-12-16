Hospital Gowns Market Size Worth $4,542.67 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Hospital Gowns Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, and Patient Gowns), Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High), and Usability (Disposable and Reusable), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global hospital gowns market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Hospital Gowns Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

3M, Angelica, Aramark, Atlas Infiniti, Bellcross Industries Private Limited, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Priontex, Sara Health Care, and Standard Textile Co., Inc are among the key companies operating in the hospital gowns market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2020, Standard Textile Co., Inc. ramped up its production of healthcare products. The company has also restructured its supply chain system to support America’s frontline medical workers during the current COVID19 pandemic.

In Jan 2018, Aramark completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services Inc. for around $1.0 billion. AmeriPride is a leading uniform and linen rental and supply company in the U.S. and Canada.

In August 2017, Priontex acquired B & L Steripack, a Durban based healthcare company involved in business related to a reusable garment and surgical gown portfolio and rental service. This acquisition has helped the company to expand its product and services portfolio and business in untapped markets.

In 2019, North America dominated the hospital gowns market. North America held the largest share of hospital gowns market and is expected to continue its position due to factors such as, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections, increase in number of surgeries, and highly developed healthcare system. In North America, the US is the largest market for hospital gowns. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing hospital-acquired infections, and the presence of major market players in the US are going to accelerate the growth of this market in this country.





The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that in American hospitals, HAIs account for an about 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. According to the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 25 patients has at least one infection contracted from hospital visit. Healthcare associated infections (HAIs) are acquired by patients while receiving medical treatments and other remote monitoring procedures. These infections usually results as a result of unhygienic practices at medical facilities including ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and hospice centers. Moreover, various infections are prevalent due to overuse of common antibiotics in medical facilities. Additionally, about 75,000 patients with HAIs died during their hospitalizations. More than half of all HAIs occurred outside of the intensive care unit.Also, increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the US is likely to grow the demand for hospital gowns during the forecast period. As per the worldometer, there were 6,000,365 corona virus cases and 183,653 COVID19 deaths as of 27th August 2020.These factors are likely to enhance the market growth in the US during the forecast period.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the large corona virus infected patient population, growing focus on patient and healthcare worker safety, growing hygiene standards, and increasing number of startups, medical device companies in this region.

Based on type, the Hospital Gowns Market is segmented into surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns, and patient gowns. The surgical gowns segment accounted for more than 47.18% of the market share in 2019. In terms of risk type, the hospital gowns market is segmented into minimal, low, moderate and high.The minimal segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of usability, the hospital gowns market is segmented into disposable and reusable.The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Increase in Surgrical Procedures in Hospital Gowns Market Growth:

There is a rise in number of cardiovascular surgeries and general surgeries performed across the globe. In Europe, the conditions and symptoms such as a rise in diabetic cases, lifestyle changes, and more are leading to an increase number of cardiovascular surgeries, and general surgeries. The incidence of cardiovascular diseases has increased in European countries since the last 25 years. As per the European Cardiovascular Disease Statics, in 2015, about 85 million people in Europe and 49 million in the EU were suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Along with cardiovascular surgeries, number of general surgeries is also increasing which is expected to fuel the growth of the hospital gowns market during the forecast period.





From the perspective of chronic conditions, cancer and diabetes are the leading cause of mortality across the globe. For instance, as per a study carried out by the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US. Furthermore, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, an estimated 46 million Americans were suffering from diabetes. This number is expected to reach 62 million by 2045. The same study also mentioned that ~425 million people worldwide were living with diabetes in 2017 and the number is likely to reach ~629 million by 2045.

In 2018, according to Globocan, around 16,209 new breast cancer cases were registered in the Netherlands. The number is large in comparison to other types of cancers. According to an article published in 2017 by Elsevier ltd, around 1 to 3% of all female population carry breast implants in Netherland. Breast surgeries are among the most common procedures in plastic surgeries performed in the country. The number of surgical procedures is increasing; hence, the need for hospital gowns has increased. Staggering prevalence of chronic conditions and rising surgical procedures are likely to generate the demand for hospital gowns during the forecast period.

Hospital Gowns Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of type, surgical gowns segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surgical gown is an essential part of the sterile growing procedures. It helps it avoid contamination infections to the patients in the operations theatre. As per the definition by the FDA, a surgical gown is Class II regulated medical device. These devices need a 510(k) premarket notification. For instance, in March 2020, the FDA released guidance clarifying wherewith it will relax specific regulatory requirements to increase the production and availability of specific personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gowns and gloves. Thus, it is expected to boost the market in the forecast period. In terms of risk type, the hospital gowns market is segmented into minimal, low, moderate and high.The minimal segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of usability, the hospital gowns market is segmented into disposable and reusable.The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.





The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. The hospital gowns are among the highly consumed hospital consumables. The hospitals utilize a larger quantity of hospital gowns during the COVID19 pandemic and for the general patients. There has been a tremendous rise in the demand for hospital gowns in the regions. To tackle this shortage, the regulatory agencies such as USFDA has given revised guidelines regarding the hospital's gowns. The agency has also liberalized the product approval procedures to facilitate early product availability in the market. Various market players of non- healthcare businesses are taking involvement in the hospital gowns' productions to fulfill the high demand. The existing players are ramping up the production and supply chain for the hospital gowns in the region. For instance, Ford Motor Company has started the manufacturing of hospital gowns from the airbag material. Thus, such an innovative product development by new players is expected to create a healthy market competition in the North America hospital gowns market.





