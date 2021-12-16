Superior Sensor Technology Hires Vice President of Worldwide Sales

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Sensor Technology expands its executive team by hiring Rob O'Hara as the Vice President of Worldwide Sales. O'Hara offers the company extensive domestic and international sales experience working for numerous high technology companies, including several successful startups based in the United States and abroad. He will be responsible for overseeing Superior Sensor's worldwide sales network and securing strategic customer relationships with industry-leading companies that manufacturer HVAC, medical, and industrial products.

"Our company has entered a new, rapid phase of growth that demands management expertise to broaden and manage the sales of our pressure sensor products throughout the world," said Jim Finch, CEO/Co-Founder, Superior Sensor Technology. "Rob's proven background in helping startup companies build successful sales networks and strategic customer relationships from the ground up will be instrumental for maximizing our potential."

O'Hara's sales career includes working in executive sales positions at Ethernity Networks, Mellanox Technologies, EZchip Technology and numerous other companies. His accomplishments include influencing large OEMs to integrate new advanced technology from initial stage companies into next-generation products, building worldwide sales networks from the ground up, creating domestic and international brand awareness for companies and their products, and securing industry leadership for companies in competitive technology markets.

Superior Sensor Technology was established with the objective to revolutionize the high-performance, cost-driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company's technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture, called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application-specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Gatos, CA.

Public Relations Contact:

Catherine Batchelor

cbatchelor@superiorsensors.com

208-634-9472

SuperiorSensors.com

