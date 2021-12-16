Best Doctors Insurance's Marketing Team Keeps on Winning

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If winning marketing awards is a measure of mastery and accomplishment, then the team at Best Doctors Insurance has it in spades.

In just over 24 months, the Marketing Team at Best Doctors Insurance has won a total of five awards ranging from National Top Team to Best in Show Website and Podcast Development. The Business Intelligence Group announced that the BDI marketing team was again 2021 winner for the second consecutive year for the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award, which is a nationwide award. This is along with dotCOMM's First Platinum Marketing Team Achievement Award and two Davey AIVA 2021 awards for Best Website Design and Best in Show Podcast series.

Against incredible odds that include the loss of a key team member to COVID-19, the team has launched a myriad of initiatives that include high-quality video content creation, an in-house trilingual magazine, and their signature podcast show. The Marketing Department has been under the leadership of Marketing Director- Whilly Bermudez since September 2019. "It's about being highly creative and highly organized. It is important to always have vision and continuously work towards that end. But these five awards are due to the amazing team that consists of Olga Plaza (Senior Marketing Manager), Alexandra Gratereaux (Marketing Specialist), Gerardo Vazquez (Media & Copyright Specialist), Jerlyn Cespedes (Graphic Arts Specialist), and Raymond Garcia (Graphic Arts Specialist)," said Bermudez.



About the Awarding Agencies

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives with experience and knowledge judge the programs. The organization's scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

The Davey Awards is an international award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small shops from across the world. The 17th Annual Davey Awards received over 2,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms.

dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Since its inception in 1994, AMCP has judged over 200,000 entries from throughout the world. Two of AMCP's competitions, MarCom Awards, and Hermes Creative Awards, each attract about 6,500 entries each year.



About Best Doctors Insurance

Since 1989, Best Doctors Insurance has been a leading international health insurance company in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. The company provides their members the very best access to healthcare by delivering unique health plans of the highest quality. For more than 30 years, its insurance products have been the premier staple in the industry, and its medical standards, along with a wide range of exclusive benefits, are the key differentiator in the lives of its members.

