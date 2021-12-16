Meredith Schlosser Doubles Her Sales to $100 Million+ After Joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Brentwood, CA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce that rising superstar agent Meredith Schlosser doubled her sales to more than $100 million in just under 12 months after joining the company in January 2021.

Formerly a member of a team at another agency where she closed about $49 million in 2020, Meredith has proved she is a real estate force to be reckoned with. Her career has flourished in the Brentwood office since forming her own team last January. Known by colleagues and friends as a real go-getter, Meredith completed 61 transactions through mid-December, with more scheduled to close by the end of the year.

“Meredith made the bold move to break away from a well-established team to become the leader of her own team, and then proved it was the right decision by doubling her business in just under 12 months,” Brentwood office Branch Manager Tim Swan said. “She selected Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties as her brand of choice, and is overjoyed that she did. We are delighted to have her as a member of our branch and company.”

Meredith, who specializes in the sale and purchase of exceptional homes in Silicon Beach and the Westside, has sold a total of more than $500 million in 10 short years, an accomplishment few other agents under age 40 can claim.

“I am extremely grateful, humbled, and honored that I’ve had this kind of a year, especially after starting my own team during the middle of a pandemic,” Meredith said. “It’s pretty awesome and I am so very thankful to the Brentwood office and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. I love the support. I love the energy, the encouragement, the staff, the culture, and the overall vibe of the company. Everybody really supports each other. There’s no ego or fierce competition. Everyone’s really on each other’s side and cheering each other on. This is truly the best career decision I could have ever made.”

Since relocating from her native New York City in 2011, Meredith has made the Los Angeles coastal real estate market her own, becoming highly regarded in the residential real estate community. With nearly 180 Five Star reviews on Zillow, Meredith and her dynamic team – Amanda Fox, Morgan Stefanacci, Jeremy Hensley, Scott Son, Monnie Fanning, and Jazmin Chaidez – have achieved the status of Chairman’s Circle Diamond, an award designation representing the top one-half of 1 percent of over 50,000 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents internationally.

An avid tennis player, Meredith enjoys biking along the beach, and has a deep appreciation for world travel and good food. She is involved in a number of charities, and donates a portion of her commissions to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation (her grandmother is a survivor), the Michael J. Fox Foundation (her grandfather, her “idol,” died from the disease); Dr. Mitch Seruya’s Peripheral Nerve Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and the dog-rescue charity Jac2therescue.

To put the Meredith Schlosser Team’s deep knowledge of Los Angeles’ diverse neighborhoods to work for you in the sale or purchase of a home, contact Meredith at 310-923-5811, meredithschlosser@gmail.com, MeredithSchlosser.com, or @MeredithRealEstate on social media.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted in more than 10,000 client transactions for over $13 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

# # #

Attachment