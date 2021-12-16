SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

English Norwegian

In reference to the public announcement on 15 December 2021 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2022. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 15 December 2021. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2022. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.





Name Savings amount (NOK) Nelly Maske 24,000





Trondheim, 16 December 2021

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.