Leafreport Releases 2021 Market Analysis: Over Half of CBD Products Are Mislabeled

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com (“Leafreport'' or the “Company”), the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results from a comprehensive review of cannabidiol (CBD) products that they have tested throughout 2021. Aimed at understanding if CBD products provide the advertised amount of CBD, the findings found that over half (60%) of the CBD products sent for testing didn’t match their labels by more than 10%.

Among the findings, the Company found that 28% of products received the worst (F) grade for having CBD levels that differed from the label by more than 30%. On average, the CBD content of the products was off from the label by nearly 25%. Beverages had the worst results, with only 18% of products matching the label and two products containing no CBD at all. Out of 97 products advertised to contain broad or full-spectrum CBD , 44% were mislabeled. In the beverage, topical, and edible categories, more products got an F than an A.

“Our mission was simple: send the products for third-party testing and compare the results to the amount and type of CBD listed on the product label,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Leafreport’s goal is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access products that are safe and offer the contents being advertised. Reports like this show that the industry still has a long way to go in terms of meeting acceptable standards for consumers. We hope that reports like this help educate those who want to use CBD and make them more informed in their purchasing decisions.”

In total, the Company sent 221 CBD products from 111 brands for third-party testing. These included 35 CBD oil, 40 topical, 40 edible, 22 beverage, 55 pet, and 29 coffee & tea products. For each one, Leafreport compared the amount and type of CBD shown on the test to the label. To be considered accurate and receive an A grade, products needed to be within 10% of the labeled CBD content. Products that were off from the label by a higher percentage received a B, C, or F grade.

This analysis is a deep-dive into the many reports completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. The Company has previously sent CBD products to the cannabis testing lab Canalysis to see if they contained the advertised levels of CBD, among other tests. These reports include recent deep-dives into Delta-8 , topicals , edibles , beverages , and more.

To read the full report from Leafreport, visit: https://www.leafreport.com/education/cbd-market-report-over-half-of-cbd-products-are-mislabeled-15084 .

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, and naturopaths.

