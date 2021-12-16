Gilbarco Veeder-Root Partners with Crane Payment Innovations to Offer Cash Automation with Passport® Express Lane™ Self-Checkout

GREENSBORO, NC, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root today announced a partnership with Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), a global leader in cash processing and asset management software, to offer cash automation technology with the Passport® Express Lane™ Self-Checkout system for convenience stores.

Through this partnership, CPI’s Paypod™ cash recycler hardware is available as an optional feature for Passport Express Lane. Cash remains an important aspect of the c-store environment with more than a quarter (28 percent) of all in-person transactions still paid in cash in the retail landscape. Cash transactions are even more common with purchases under $25, making solutions like CPI’s Paypod E24 vital to c-store operations.

“Many retailers expressed a desire to accept cash through self-checkout,” said Julia Collins, product manager, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “We created Passport Express Lane specifically for convenience stores as a solution to deliver speed of service, address labor shortages and maximize purchase efficiencies. We’re excited to once again meet our customers’ needs through our partnership with CPI, further reinforcing our mission to provide the best-in-class solutions.”

Four out of 10 consumers will abandon a purchase due to long lines. With labor shortages causing staffing stress for retailers, cash acceptance ensures all customers, regardless of payment method, have the option for a seamless self-checkout experience.

Paypod cash recyclers also bring multiple benefits, such as reducing daily cash reconciliation activities, streamlining retail operations, reducing shrink, removing hygiene concerns, and helping customers maximize their investment with a solution designed to evolve with the market.

"We are delighted to partner with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to bring our state-of-the-art payment solutions to Passport Express Lane self-checkout kiosks,” said Curtis Hallowell, director of business development, CPI. “Cash continues to be an indisputable aspect of daily convenience store operations. We believe this partnership will strengthen the success of any retailer’s Passport Express Lane self-checkout strategy.”

Integration with Paypod is now available with Passport software release version 21.02 and higher.

Click here for more information about Passport Express Lane and visit this link for more information about cash automation with Paypod.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

About Crane Payment Innovations

CPI is part of Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products (NYSE:CR).

CPI provides an extensive suite of hardware, software, and services for unattended retail, gaming, banking, hospitality, and transportation markets worldwide. Our automation technology ensures a seamless customer experience and end-to-end operational efficiency.

CPI headquarters are located in Malvern, PA with additional offices, manufacturing facilities, distribution and service centers worldwide. With more than 30 million devices installed globally, supported by a vast network of local sales and service personnel, CPI is a leader in automation technology.

