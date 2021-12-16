BrandSmart 2022 Conference Welcomes Keynote Speakers From Twitter and Kimberly-Clark at Its 20th Annual Industry Event in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing professionals, from brands to agencies, interested in taking their skills and careers to the next level can now register for the 20th Annual BrandSmart Conference. One of the brand marketing community's most prestigious conferences, this year's event will feature keynote speakers from both Kimberly-Clark and Twitter and will be held in person in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago on Wednesday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago, the nation's largest chapter. More than 300 marketing decision-makers and brand innovators - a who's who of brand marketing leaders and influencers - will come together to share proven tools, learn about emerging marketing strategies, and hear stories from the field. Individuals and groups can register at AMAChicago.org/BrandSmart

Recently published marketing industry reports[1] reveal that in 2022, marketing strategy and planning are the top areas marketers are investing in for their innovation initiatives. However, marketing innovation isn't only being addressed by big brands; the social media platforms that help drive brand connections are also exploring how to better connect, serve and monetize their mediums. BrandSmart attendees will hear first from Beverly W. Jackson, who joined Twitter last year as its Vice President of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, as the opening keynote speaker.

Jackson is a pioneer in the area of social media, content strategy and brand campaigns. Her creative campaigns for some of the world's most iconic brands have been nationally recognized for their innovative storytelling and business impact. She is responsible for leading Twitter's global consumer marketing, brand, social, and consumer product marketing teams. In a statement, Jackson noted that, "Twitter is real, unfiltered, raw, and I've seen the incredible work the teams here have done to bring that energy to its campaigns and real-world activations. I'm honored to have the opportunity to be a part of that work and help shape how one of the most culturally significant brands of our time shows up in the world."

Co-headlining the BrandSmart 2022 Conference is Zena Arnold, the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Kimberly-Clark. Arnold, who has both CPG and tech experience, is known for her innovative approach to holistic marketing and was named to the 2021 Brand Innovators 'Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing' list. She also received a 2020 CMO Rising Star Award by the CMO Club.

As a cutting-edge marketing leader, Arnold drives initiatives to accelerate the digital transformation of Kimberly-Clark's iconic brands and businesses, including Huggies®, Kleenex®, Cottonelle® and Kotex®. In her role, Arnold leads Kimberly-Clark's global teams for consumer relationships and engagement, media, analytics and insights, and marketing capabilities.

"It's an exciting time at Kimberly-Clark as we move numerous employees in sales, marketing and executive management to Chicago in 2022. It's a wonderful opportunity for us to be in a city that has a lot of energy and to be close to a lot of our agency and platform partners," said Arnold. "I'm excited to have an opportunity to speak at this year's BrandSmart about digital transformation and how to go beyond traditional marketing to reach consumers where they are today via powerful, purpose-driven experiences," she added.

Now in its 20th year, BrandSmart is the longest-running conference of its kind in the country. This year's in-person event is designed to inspire, provide insights and highlight smart strategies destined to catapult brands to success. BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association's Chicago Chapter (AMA Chicago). In addition to a full-line up of marketing and brand presentations, attendees will meet the winners of the 2022 BrandSmart Awards, which will be presented during the Conference starting at 3:30 p.m. Award submissions are now being accepted from all brands, agencies and marketing campaigns. Guidelines for submission are available at BrandSmartAwards.org.

"BrandSmart has been a 'must-attend' event for brand marketers for 20 years," said BrandSmart 2022 Conference and Awards Program Producer Harvey Morris. "We are delighted to welcome two exemplary marketing leaders among our first-announced keynote speakers for BrandSmart 2022. It's an incredible opportunity for marketing professionals to come together to learn from the best and connect with peers."

Ultra early bird tickets are available until Jan. 10 for $295 (AMA members) and $395 (non-members). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://amachicago.org/brand-smart/.

Contact: Bonnie Massa, Executive Director AMA Chicago

Email: executivedirector@chicagoama.org

[1] The Role of Marketing in Digital Transformation and Innovation Insights From Gartner's Annual CMO Spend Survey

BrandSmart Conference is April 27, 2022, in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago. Registration is now open.









