BSC Next Gem DogyRace will be listed in Hotbit on Dec 17

Sevilla, Spain, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) DogyRace was launched with the mission of bringing the world of betting to NFT games. Mixing the bets with the security and transparency of NFT and cryptocurrencies, in this way everything is easier and safer to everyone.

Next 17th at 10 am UTC + 1 DogyRace native token will be listed in hotbit.io. After raising almost 500k in its IDO, DogyRace will open the doors to its first CEX after the successful launch of its token ($DOR) on November 23rd

Hotbit is scheduled to list DOGYRACE (DogyRace) on Global Section. Deposit function launches at: 2021.12.17 07:00 AM UTC

Trading function launches at: 2021.12.17 09:00 AM UTC

Withdrawal function launches at: 2021.12.17 09:00 AM UTC

Trading Pair: DOGYRACE/USDT

Since Hotbit has previously launched DOR, its token name is the same as this token name. In order to avoid confusion when users mention the transaction, Hotbit will name the DogyRace token DOGYRACE.

Project Name: DogyRace

Ticker: DOGYRACE

Token type: BEP-20

Total supply:100,000,000 DOGYRACE Official

Website: https://dogyrace.com/

Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xfafbc48f6aa3587984ea50e472304802b39c2604

DogyRace consist of 3 parts:

*Dogs - Unique dogs that are different from other breeds, you can improve their strength, speed and even their appearance with cards.

*Bets- The players who do not participate in the race will be able to place their bets at the ticket offices depending on the performance of the dogs in the last races, the games will be public so that you can enjoy with the rest of the players that you can find in the telegram channel @dogyracenew.

*Canodromes-Dog races have always been host in canodromes, where dogs compete for the first place. We have implemented the option for players to buy these canodromes and be able to take a commission for each race.

Each canodrome will have its own rules that will be implemented by its owner and in this way the races will be much more customizable.

