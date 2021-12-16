CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL LAUNCHES 2022 EVENTS WITH OUTDOOR RIDES

NEW YORK CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, is launching its 2022 season, which will feature stationary-cycling rides held outdoors across the country in the spring. Renowned instructors from Equinox Group, Cycle for Survival’s founding partner, will lead the high-energy team events. Since it was founded in 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $286 million, with $180 million raised in the past five years. 100 percent of every dollar funds groundbreaking rare cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), which owns and operates Cycle for Survival.

Due to the pandemic, Cycle for Survival was primarily virtual in 2021. This coming year, patients, caregivers, survivors, MSK doctors, and supporters from the Cycle for Survival community will come together, safely and outside, to get back on bikes — all to raise critical funds for cancer research that helps patients worldwide. For the first time ever, the rides will take place at Wollman Rink NYC and Hudson Yards in New York City, The Wynwood Walls in Miami, and other outdoor locations across the country. “After a time when we couldn’t be together, we are thrilled to be able to get back on the bikes with the Cycle for Survival community. Here at Equinox, we are extremely proud of everything we do to support rare cancer research,” said Executive Advisor of Equinox, Scott Rosen.

In addition to the outdoor rides, Cycle for Survival will offer a special virtual event. Those who register for the virtual event will have access to a celebratory video plus a 4-hour cycling experience on Equinox+.

About half of people diagnosed with cancer are battling a rare cancer, which includes brain, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers, and many other cancer types. Rare cancer research is often underfunded — leaving patients with few or no treatment options — but the Cycle for Survival community helps fill the funding gap and make breakthroughs possible. “There’s no question in my mind that with funding from Cycle for Survival we can continue along this remarkable trajectory of developing novel therapies and understanding how rare cancers cause illness and how we can best help the patients who are affected with them,” said Craig B. Thompson, MD, MSK President and CEO.

Registration is now open at www.cycleforsurvival.org.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised over $286 million to fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100% of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all people with cancer are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement’s founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies, and major scientific initiatives. For research updates and additional information, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educationalprograms and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.

About Equinox

IT’S NOT FITNESS. IT’S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers an integrated membership model Equinox+, which fuses the digital and physical Equinox experiences. The dynamic membership builds upon the touted in-club offering with the launch of virtual personal training and yoga, nationwide outdoor fitness clubs Equinox+ In The Wild, The Daily Check-In, and Equinox+, a first-of-its-kind multi-brand digital platform offering premium fitness content across its portfolio of brands. In July 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.