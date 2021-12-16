SECU Foundation Provides $40,000 Grant to Help Partnership of Ashe Further Child Advocacy Mission

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is proud to announce a $40,000 grant for Partnership of Ashe, a child advocacy organization in northwestern North Carolina. The funding will assist the non-profit with building organizational capacity in the areas of marketing and fundraising for long-term sustainability, better positioning them to serve their community for years to come.



Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director, spoke at the check presentation ceremony and noted, “SECU Foundation’s grant represents our commitment and support for this organization’s valuable mission in Ashe County. We hope the grant will help Partnership of Ashe build upon their strengths and develop solid strategies for growth to successfully continue a 23-year history of protecting and advocating for children and families through their programs and services.”

Partnership of Ashe works to create opportunities for success through the delivery of programs and resources for children and families, childcare providers, schools and community groups. They also provide emergency housing and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through their A Safe Home For Everyone (A.S.H.E.) program.

“Partnership of Ashe is thrilled to have received this grant from SECU Foundation and extends a special ‘Thank you!’ for choosing us as a recipient,” remarked Kimberly B. Barnes, Partnership of Ashe Executive Director. “This Foundation grant will provide funds to support organizational development work that will help analyze our mission as we determine and construct a plan for positive change. We know these changes will enhance our growth and help us to obtain the information we need to potentially access more funds – it will open doors for our agency and help us create more opportunities for success in the community we serve and for our clients.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

