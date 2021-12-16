Upside Avenue Announces 2022 NAV Change for Multi-Housing Income REIT

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Avenue (Multi-Housing Income REIT, Inc.) announced today that its NAV will change from $10.00 per share to $11.47. This change will be effective January 1, 2022. The increase in Net Asset Value per share comes as a result of Casoro Group’s ability to increase net operating income for each of the assets Upside has invested in, thereby creating a significant market premium over book value. Management continues to execute on its value-add program, while also exploring “ground-up development” opportunities to further drive returns for its shareholders.

Although Upside Avenue’s initial offering has ended, the management team is currently working on a new offering that will be available in early 2022. Investors can join the waitlist at https://upsideavenue.com/contact/.

About Upside Avenue

Upside Avenue provides professional-managed multifamily real estate investments, once only available to commercial investors and high net worth individuals. Set to break investment barriers for everyone, this real estate investment trust is created by its parent company Casoro Group, an award-winning, 100% minority-owned, vertically integrated real estate investment firm. To learn more, please visit https://upsideavenue.com. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.