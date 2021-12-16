Proactive news headlines including Psyched Wellness, AMPD Ventures, CleanSpark, Helix BioPharma, Doré Copper Mining and Therma Bright

New York , Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Marvel Discovery closes private placement raising total proceeds of over $1M for exploration on its Canadian property portfolio click here
- Falcon Gold buys Chile's Viernes project, in one of the world's richest copper producing hubs click here
- Forward Water Technologies announces update on lithium and brine mineral extractions studies click here
- Doré Copper Mining says ore sorting tech could improve grade and lower costs at flagship Corner Bay project click here
- QC Copper and Gold set to kick off Phase 1 drilling at its Opemiska project in Quebec click here
- Altiplano Metals receives approval for industry-leading water recovery circuit and iron separation at El Peñón processing facility click here
- Potent Ventures places initial purchase order for production of plant-based gummy product line; plans to change business name and ticker symbol click here
- Endexx adds 2,800 stores and 20 new states in December with two Fortune 50 mass retail stores click here
- FansUnite Entertainment and white-label partner MoneyLine Sports announce launch of new online wagering platform for regulated markets click here
- BioSig Technologies expands its clinical footprint in Florida, installs PURE EP System in HCA Healthcare-operated hospital click here
- GameSquare Esports executive team shows confidence in growth prospects with open-market purchase of shares click here
- ACME Lithium closes flow-through financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $1M click here
- VolitionRx Limited executes first supply and licensing contract for its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test in Asia click here
- CleanSpark marks its one-year anniversary of sustainable Bitcoin mining click here
- Global Energy Metals and Electric Royalties strike deal to advance the development of the Rana nickel project in Norway click here
- Safe-T Group top executives complete open market purchases of shares to boost ownership to around 13.5% click here
- Predictmedix announces inaugural placement of its Safe Entry Station at Ontario-based health and wellness retreat click here
- ElectraMeccanica on track to commission Mesa Assembly Facility in summer of '22 click here
- Therma Bright says antibodies in its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test can successfully detect Omicron variant click here
- AMPD Ventures announces completion of Departure Lounge acquisition; plans to expand as 360-degree Metaverse focused organization click here
- Harbor Custom Development closes on $3.87M sale of 27 developed lots in Washington to Century Communities click here
- Psyched Wellness reveals path to market for AME-1, its Amanita Muscaria extract click here
- Helix BioPharma spends C$1.24M on R&D in its fiscal first quarter click here
- Logiq finalizes agreement to transfer AppLogiq assets into publicly-traded subsidiary; shareholders set to receive shares by year-end click here
- The Canadian Securities Exchange continues expansion as 2.6 billion shares traded in November click here
- Medallion Resources reveals plans for potential up-list to major US stock market amid shift to renewable energy click here
- The Valens Company secures C$40M term loan to support “aggressive growth strategy” click here
- BMEX Gold awaiting results after completing 3,000m drill program at King Tut project in Quebec click here
