Associa Advantage, Inc. Partners with myQ to Offer Secure In-Garage Delivery Service to Clients

Dallas, TX, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with myQ smart access technology to bring safe and convenient in-garage package delivery through Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to Associa client communities.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery works with myQ smart garage door openers giving customers convenient and safe delivery of Amazon packages and groceries inside their garage. New garage door openers manufactured by Chamberlain Group, including LiftMaster and Chamberlain brand openers, come with integrated myQ technology. However, myQ technology can be easily added to all leading brands of garage door openers via a myQ Smart Garage Control hub.

As part of the partnership, residents in Associa-managed communities who do not have a garage door opener powered by myQ, will get a discount on the Smart Garage Control hub. The myQ Smart Garage Control hub is an easy smart home upgrade that will let residents link their existing garage door opener to the myQ app. Once connected to myQ, residents can simply link to Amazon Key in the myQ app and select “FREE Key Delivery” at checkout on Amazon.com. The delivery driver receives one-time, verified garage access upon arrival to deliver and secure the package inside the garage, rather than on the doorstep.

In addition to getting Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, homeowners with a Smart Garage Control will never have to worry if they left the garage door open. They can get alerts, and/or check the status of the garage door from the myQ app – anytime, from anywhere.

“Our team is so excited to partner with myQ and bring this innovative delivery solution to our residents,” stated Jennifer Shannon, Associa Advantage president. “With the holiday season approaching, we value the chance to give homeowners in Associa communities more control over their package delivery process. Partnering with leaders like myQ smart access technology, that have a similar focus on the customer experience, is just one way Associa Advantage continues to elevate the experience of our clients.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa