Engineers, Producers, Artists, and Composers From the Naxos Music Group Distribution Family Recognized With 25 GRAMMY® Nominations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recording Academy has announced the 64th Annual GRAMMY® nominees. Engineers, composers, artists, and producers from Naxos, 2L, BIS, Cappella Romana, Cedille Records, Cold Blue Music, Delos, Mack Avenue Records, MicroFest Records, Navona Records, New Amsterdam Records, Pentatone, Reference Recordings, Seattle Symphony Media, and Yarlung Records have earned 25 nominations. The awards ceremony will be airing live on Monday, January 31st, 2022, on CBS.



Naxos of America artists were recognized in 11 categories including: Best New Artist, Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, Best Global Music Performance, Best Engineered Album, Classical, Best Orchestral Performance, Best Opera Recording, Best Choral Performance, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, Best Classical Instrumental Solo, Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, Best Classical Compendium, Best Immersive Audio Album, Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Annual GRAMMYS®), and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

Naxos Music Group artists have been recognized with one nomination. John Adams' My Father Knew Charles Ives-Harmonielehre, conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero and performed by the Nashville Symphonic Orchestra, has been nominated for Best Orchestral Performance.

For a fourth year in a row, all the nominees in the Producer of the Year – Classical category have a body of work that includes recordings from the Naxos of America distributed-label family.

For a full list of nominees from the Naxos of America distribution family, please visit here

Raymond Bisha

Senior Vice President of Marketing

Direct Line 917.892.1249

Blanca Llamas

National Publicist

615.465.3772