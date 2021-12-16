Streaming Media Company Plex Introduces New Interactive Advertising Platform with Dynamic Sequential QR™ Codes Powered by ACTV8me

Los Gatos, CA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global streaming media company Plex has partnered with interactive ad tech solutions platform ACTV8me , to offer its advertisers the ability to transform any brand advertisement into a performance marketing vehicle that better engages viewers, tracks attribution, and optimizes clients’ media spends. Plex is the largest independent, ad-supported video on demand and FAST streaming media platform in the world, available across 193 countries, more than any other ad-supported streaming service.

Usage of QR codes for marketing purposes has grown an estimated 600% since March 2020. In working with ACTV8me, Plex now enables a new digital-first solution, building a definitive bridge between brand media spend and shopper marketing initiatives, creating improved cohesion between marketing and sales.

Plex and ACTV8me SQR Code™ solution provides brands a new level of full-funnel agility

Placing ACTV8me’s proprietary SQR Codes™ on Plex’s advertisers can dynamically populate multiple promotional offers all inside a single creative placement - a level of agility that does not exist with any other QR code technology. Creatives can design and place one ad with multiple offers attached and are able to make changes on the fly without heavy expensive redesign, simply redirecting the offer to those that are proven. Brand marketers and their agencies can serve these offers programmatically as well.

Viewers simply scan the Sequential QR Code multiple times during a campaign on a Plex screen, and the advertiser’s offer or unique content can be seamlessly transferred directly into one’s iOS or Android mobile wallet. Once saved into the mobile wallet, viewers can instantly purchase the product or service offered during the campaign, or they are reminded about their offers with geofencing tags as they approach a retail or other designated location. From there, the attribution data trail accelerates through and can include redemption of the specific advertiser’s offer. This allows for easy A/B testing to determine which offers are most engaging and effective, with the added ability to quickly shift spend to the most impactful offers without having to waste time and resources changing creative.

“Plex has been pioneering streaming media since 2009 and has always placed a heavy emphasis on innovation to meet the changing needs of the advertising industry,” said Harold Morgenstern, CRO of Plex . "A key pillar of that success has been a focus on engineering for all platforms and our ad platform is no different. Our global partnership with ACTV8me is a new way that we are leading the industry with ad optimization for brands, enabling them to be more agile, and to bring more connectivity between media spend and shopper marketing outcomes. All of this brings more value, incremental reach, and attribution within the purchase funnel for advertisers, and more enjoyment and engagement for consumers with the brands that interest them most.”

“Our partnership with Plex delivers all the key factors for brand advertisers and their viewers: new ad monetization value, new viewer engagement, and new full-funnel attribution measurement,” said David Schreff, CEO of ACTV8me. “Our Sequential QR Code solution, integrated to iOS and Android mobile wallets with geo-location reminders, will deliver Plex marketing partners more data-driven attribution measurement in a brand-safe, opt-in, and GDPR-compliant privacy environment. For a Plex viewer, it really is as simple as Scan to purchase now, or Scan, Save for later, Remind and Redeem such brand marketing offers.”

Brian Shuster, founder and chief innovation officer at ACTV8me added, “ACTV8me pioneered digital-first interactive ad and shoppable content solutions for TV networks and leading brands over the past decade, and we couldn’t be more pleased that Plex will offer our proprietary SQR Code tech solution to engage their viewers while driving a deeper connection between streaming TV choices and mobile device usage.”

For consumers, Plex offers all your entertainment in one place

Since launching AVOD in 2019 , and free live TV in 2020 , Plex has secured more than 300 entertainment content partnerships from the world’s biggest publishing studios and networks, including Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, Crackle, and BBC. With 50,000+ free, on-demand movies and TV episodes and more than 200 live TV channels, Plex provides consumers with access to some of the most loved and acclaimed movies and TV shows featuring the best in drama, comedy, lifestyle, science fiction and fantasy, horror, reality TV and more, all from an easy-to-use guide with no registration, credit card, or subscription required.

In addition, Plex offers access to more types of media in one place than any other streaming service, with thousands of free on-demand movies and TV shows, 24/7 live TV channels, podcasts, web shows, as well as streaming users’ personal collections of media. The company boasts a top-rated streaming media app that supports nearly all platforms, including smart TVs, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, NVIDIA SHIELD, Xbox, PlayStation, Sonos, Alexa, Macs, Windows PCs, Linux PCs, smartphones, tablets, and more.

For more information on Plex’s AVOD advertising opportunities, email info@plex.tv .

About Plex

For fans of movies and shows who are overwhelmed by the chaos of the fragmented streaming universe, Plex provides a more personalized and intuitive experience with a suite of free, easy-to-use, powerful, and beautiful apps for every platform. A global ad supported streaming platform that offers thousands of free movies and TV shows on-demand as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels, Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Paramount, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, and Crackle. Plex is the only streaming service that lets users integrate their own personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more visit https://plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram .

About ACTV8me

ACTV8me 's patented and proprietary media technology platform enables measurable consumer engagement and ad attribution across all distributed content, including from any video screen, signage, store shelf or surface (such as brand packaging). The platform powers an interactive and transactional overlay that streaming and linear media networks, retailers, sports and entertainment leagues and venues, digital out-of-home publishers, and brand advertisers leverage across their content and advanced ad campaigns, connecting marketing spend to measurable sales outcomes. ACTV8me’s media partners provide consumers with new valuable offers, digital coupons, and unique content, based on demographics and media consumption behavior, enabling brands to drive more measurable ROI. As a leader in interactive media experiences, including the new breakthrough SQR™ Code (Sequential QR™ Code), integrated to iOS and Android mobile wallets with geo-location reminders, ACTV8me has powered campaigns for Warner Media, Fox First Run, NBC, AT&T, Willow TV, Captivate, Adomni, Gas Station TV (GSTV), Screenvision, and with creative, media and shopper marketing agencies. ACTV8me also partners with global television production partners to deliver new interactive viewer engagement, and with world-renowned content producers to create original content that utilize the platform's functionality, to unlock new recurring revenue streams.

