Middlesex Water Removes PFOA Impacted Wells from Service

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company today announced that it has implemented an interim plan that can produce additional water from its primary surface water treatment plant and other sources to enable the Company to turn off the wells which tested above state limits for the new PFOA standard. The wells have been shut down and the Company is currently replacing that water supply with alternate sources that comply with all state and federal drinking water standards.



“In conjunction with extensive monitoring, testing and hydraulic modeling, we have turned off the wells and are continuing to keep the wells off as we work with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to implement and comply with the change in source water regulatory requirements associated with the interim plan,” said Dennis W. Doll, Middlesex Water Company President & CEO. “We take our role as protectors of public health seriously and firmly believe we earn the trust and confidence of our customers with every drop of water we deliver. We are now publicly announcing that the wells have been turned off,” added Doll.

This interim plan:

Provides customers with water from alternate sources that complies with all drinking water standards, including the new PFOA standard.

Seeks to comply with the regulatory requirements associated with a change in water source.

Will be routinely monitored and evaluated to ensure this approach remains sustainable in the event of emergencies which could disrupt the water supply.

Intends to keep the affected wellfield out of service until treatment improvements are completed at the new South Plainfield facility in mid-2023.

Will require ongoing evaluation of additional water consumption scenarios to manage the traditionally high customer demand for water during the summer months.



“Since before our water first tested above the new state limits, we have been working diligently on all potential options to provide our customers with peace of mind, both for the short- and long-terms,” said Doll. “We are grateful that our engineering and water quality experts continue to work with our outside consulting partners and regulators to implement this interim plan,” added Doll.

The Company is notifying customers directly by mail of this latest development. It also advises that customers will be receiving another Public Notification in the coming weeks that the wells again tested above permitted PFOA levels. This is because these wells were still on during the earlier part of the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the Company strongly emphasizes that the wells have been shut down and customers are no longer receiving water from that source.

