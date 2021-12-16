HTG Expands Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board With Addition of Dr. Jerald Radich

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced that internationally renowned physician-scientist Jerald Radich, M.D., a pioneer in the fields of leukemia research and molecular genetics, has joined HTG’s Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Radich adds to the company’s growing group of esteemed advisors as HTG continues to expand its therapeutics division activities targeting disruption of the existing drug discovery process.



“Dr. Radich brings an extraordinary depth of experience in the fields of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, as well as research, to understand the basis of response versus non-response to both standard leukemia therapies and more recent molecular targeting approaches,” said Stephen Barat, Senior Vice President of Therapeutics at HTG. “We believe he will be an invaluable asset to our team as we apply our proprietary HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP), microRNA and RNA methylation modification profiling capabilities in our goal to reveal novel factors of disease. These data are expected to be critical to identifying the pathways that mediate response and resistance to current treatment options in leukemia, specifically chronic and acute myeloid leukemias (CMLs and AMLs), and drug-independent mechanisms of resistance which result in most patients relapsing, even after initial positive responses.”

A medical oncologist specializing in the molecular genetics of leukemia and the pathways that mediate treatment response, progression and relapse, Dr. Radich holds the Kurt Enslein Endowed Chair at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”). He is also the Director of the Molecular Oncology Lab at Fred Hutch, a global center for molecular testing for Fred Hutch researchers and clinical research centers around the world. His lab specializes in developing methods to improve the detection and treatment of CMLs and AMLs. Having led groundbreaking research in this area, Dr. Radich and his colleagues served as the U.S. and Canada reference lab for several large clinical trials of anti-CML tyrosine kinase inhibitor drugs (imatinib, dasatinib and nilotinib), all now FDA-approved for CML patients.

HTG Therapeutics is developing a suite of technologies including whole transcriptome mRNA, miRNA and RNA modification profiling, as well as an in-silico medicinal chemistry platform and advanced informatic capabilities, that are intended to deliver de-risked drug candidates with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity for either internal clinical development or out-licensing.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

