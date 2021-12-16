Inotiv, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced financial results for the three months (“Q4 FY 2021”) and twelve months (“12M FY 2021”) ended September 30, 2021.



4Q FY 2021 Highlights

Revenue grew 90.7% to $30.1 million, from $15.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q4 FY 2020”), driven by internal growth of $6.7 million and incremental revenue from HistoTox Labs, Inc. (“HistoTox Labs”), Bolder BioPATH, Inc. (“Bolder BioPATH”) and Gateway Pharmacology Laboratories LLC (“Gateway Pharmacology”) totaling $7.6 million.

Gross profit increased 123.0% to $10.3 million, from $4.6 million in Q4 FY 2020, reflecting higher revenue and a 496 basis point expansion in gross margin to 34.3%.

Operating loss totaled $(3.4) million, compared to an operating loss of $(1.4) million in Q4 FY 2020, reflecting an increase in operating expenses, which more than offset higher gross profit on higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses reflects higher strategic investment in unallocated corporate general and administrative expense (“G&A”) to support additional future revenue growth, which included recruiting and relocation expense, higher compensation expense (including non-cash stock compensation), transaction costs related to the acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp. (or “Envigo”) incurred through September 30, 2021 prior to the closing, an increase in sales commissions due to higher sales awards and an increase in startup costs for internal investments in new service offerings.

Net income was $9.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, in Q4 FY 2020. Net income for Q4 FY 2021 includes the positive impact of the forgiveness of the Company's Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) in the amount of $4.9 million and $8.4 million of fair value remeasurement on the convertible notes issued in September 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.3 million, from $156,000 in Q4 FY 2020.

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.77x for services business.

Ending backlog of $81.4 million, up 31.3% compared to $62.0 million at June 30, 2021, and up 85.8% from $43.8 million at September 30, 2020.



12M FY 2021 Highlights

Revenue grew 48.2% to $89.6 million, from $60.5 million during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (“12M FY 2020”), driven by internal growth of $17.3 million and incremental revenue from HistoTox Labs, Bolder BioPATH and Gateway Pharmacology totaling $11.8 million.

Gross profit increased 65.4% to $30.2 million, from $18.2 million in 12M FY 2020, reflecting higher revenue and a 350 basis point expansion in gross margin to 33.7%.

Operating loss totaled $(5.6) million, compared to an operating loss of $(3.1) million in 12M FY 2020, reflecting an increase in operating expenses, including those impacting the 4Q FY 2021 results, which more than offset higher gross profit on higher revenue.

Net income was $10.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.7) million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, in 12M FY 2020. Net income for 12M FY 2021 includes the positive impact of the loan forgiveness and fair value remeasurement noted above, and the impact of a non-cash tax benefit of $5.0 million relating to a partial release of the Company’s valuation allowance for deferred tax liabilities acquired with the acquisitions of Bolder BioPATH and Gateway.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 223.5% to $9.3 million, from $2.9 million in 12M FY 2020.

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.52x for services business.

Significant Events during Q4 FY 2021

On July 12, 2021, announced the acquisition of assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance® portfolio to expand genetic toxicology offering and hiring of Gopala Krishna, PhD, to build and lead the startup of the genetic toxicology business.

On July 15, 2021, announced the acquisition of laboratory instrumentation to accelerate the startup and development of laboratory services pursuing cell and gene therapy as well as traditional biotherapeutics and immunotherapies.

On August 2, 2021, announced the acquisition of Gateway Pharmacology for increased drug metabolism & pharmacokinetics (DMPK) technology and capability, as well as a new cell and molecular biology suite capable of delivering in vitro solutions in pharmacology and toxicology early in drug discovery.

On September 21, 2021, announced the entry into an agreement to purchase Envigo, a leading global provider of research models and services.

On September 27, 2021, announced the closing of an offering of $140,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2027, including $15,000,000 of additional notes, in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

During the quarter, received notice that the PPP loan was forgiven for $4.9 million.

Subsequent Events

On October 4, 2021, announced the acquisition of Plato BioPharma, Inc., a Colorado-based in vivo pharmacology research and drug discovery company specializing in cardiovascular, renal, pulmonary and hepatic therapeutic areas.

On November 2, 2021, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the engagement of Ernst & Young as its new independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 effective immediately following the completion by RSM of the 2021 Audit.

On November 5, 2021, announced the completion of the acquisition of Envigo for base cash consideration of $271.0 million, including adjustments for net working capital and cash balances as provided in the merger agreement of approximately $13.0 million and $48.0 million, respectively, and 9,036,538 Inotiv common shares. The common shares included in the merger consideration include 790,620 shares issuable upon the exercise of certain Envigo stock options that were assumed by the Company in the transaction.

In connection with the acquisition of Envigo, the Company announced on November 5, 2021 a new senior secured term loan facility of $165.0 million to fund the cash portion of the acquisition, in addition to using net proceeds from the convertible notes. The term loan facility will accrue interest at the prevailing LIBOR rate, plus a margin of between 6.00% and 6.50%. The initial interest rate is LIBOR plus 6.25%, and the term loan facility will mature on November 5, 2026.

Robert Leasure, Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results capped off a transformational year for Inotiv, reflecting our success expanding existing operations and services, starting up new services, and acquiring strategic assets. In fiscal 2021, we invested in state-of-the-art DMPK and cell and molecular biology laboratories at our St. Louis facility and additional vivarium capacity at our West Lafayette facility. We also developed new in-house capabilities through internal startups in the areas of SEND reporting, cardio safety pharmacology, clinical pathology, biotherapeutics, histopathology for devices, and genetic toxicology. And we consummated the strategic acquisitions of HistoTox Labs, Bolder BioPATH, and Gateway Pharmacology, as well as critical genetic toxicology assets and modern cell and molecular biology instrumentation. Finally, we made significant growth-enabling investments in G&A, including in our people, infrastructure, and systems.”

Mr. Leasure concluded, “We continued our momentum after quarter-end, completing the acquisitions of Plato BioPharma, a complementary in vivo pharmacology platform, and Envigo, a leading global provider of research models and services. Envigo adds meaningful scale, expands our geographic footprint, diversifies our customer base, and creates significant cross-selling opportunities. Reported earnings this quarter and fiscal year were impacted by our strategic investments in internal startup costs, acquisition-related expenses, and recruiting and retention-related expenses. We believe that the investments we are making today will drive future growth and deliver higher operating margins and improved service for our clients. Over the longer term, we are targeting organic revenue growth in the high-single to low-double digits and EBITDA margins in the range of 18% to 22%. In the near-term, we are optimistic for continued strong revenue growth based on our quarter-end backlog of $81.4 million as well as anticipated contributions from recent acquisitions, internal expansions and new services.”

Q4 FY 2021 Review

Revenue increased 90.7% to $30.1 million, compared with $15.8 million in Q4 FY 2020, which was primarily driven by our service segment. Service segment revenue for Q4 FY 2021 increased 93.3% to $29.0 million, from $15.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in Service revenue was due to internal growth year over year as well as incremental revenue from the acquisitions of HistoTox Labs, Bolder BioPATH and Gateway Pharmacology.

Cost of Service revenue as a percentage of Service revenue decreased to 65.8% in Q4 FY 2021, from 71.1% in the prior year period, reflecting greater utilization of recently expanded capacity.

Product segment revenue increased 40.9% to $1.1 million in Q4 FY 2021, from $0.8 million in the prior year period.

Cost of Product revenue as a percentage of Product revenue increased to 64.4% in Q4 FY 2021 from 63.4 % in the prior year period, due to mix of products sold.

Operating expenses increased by 128.8%, or $7.7 million, as the Company continued to build the infrastructure for growth, which included additional headcount, recruiting, relocation expense, sales commissions, non-cash stock compensation expense, costs associated with acquisitions and investments in building out new service offerings. Additionally, there was an increase in selling expenses due to an increase in travel cost as our sales and marketing teams have traveled more as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and an increase in commissions due to higher sales awards. During Q4 FY 2021, we continued investing in additional service offerings that we brought in house such as laboratory solutions, medical device pathology, biotherapeutics and genetic toxicology.

The Company believes that unallocated corporate G&A as a percentage of revenue will decline over the long-term as it continues to scale and grow its business. The Company’s long-term objective is for unallocated corporate G&A to reach between 6% and 8% of revenue.

Net income in Q4 FY 2021 totaled $9.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share in Q4 FY 2020. Net income in Q4 FY 2021 was driven by gains of $4.9 million of PPP loan forgiveness and $8.4 million of fair value remeasurement on the convertible notes issued in September 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.3 million in Q4 FY 2021, compared to $156,000 in Q4 FY 2020 due to improved margins on higher revenue.

12M FY 2021 Review

Total revenue increased 48.2% to $89.6 million in 12M FY 2021, from $60.5 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by our Service segment. Service segment revenue for 12M FY 2021 increased 50.1% to $85.8 million, from $57.2 million in the prior year period. The majority of the increase in revenue was due to internal growth, augmented by $11.8 million of incremental revenue from the acquisitions of HistoTox Labs, Bolder BioPATH, and Gateway Pharmacology.

Cost of Service revenue as a percentage of Service revenue decreased to 66.7% in 12M FY 2021, from 70.0 % in the prior year period. The reduction in Cost of Service revenue as a percentage of Service revenue is due primarily to improved operating leverage and the greater utilization of recently expanded capacity.

Product segment revenue increased 14.6% to $3.8 million in 12M FY 2021, from $3.3 million in the prior year period, reflecting higher sales of analytical instruments, partially offset by a decrease in Culex in-vivo sampling systems and other instruments.

Cost of Product revenue as a percentage of Product revenue in 12M FY 2021 decreased to 58.0%, from 67.6% in the prior year period, due to expense reductions implemented in the last half of FY 2020 and improved margins on higher sales.

Operating expenses in 12M FY 2021 increased year over year by 68.0%, or $14.5 million, as the Company continued to build the infrastructure for anticipated growth, which included additional headcount, recruiting, relocation expense, sales commissions, non-cash stock compensation expense, costs associated with acquisitions and investments in business development to build out new service offerings. For the 12M FY 2021, the Company began investing in additional service offerings such as software solutions and human resources to support existing internal expertise in the area of SEND (Standard for the Exchange of Nonclinical Data) data management and delivery investments in SEND reporting, safety pharmacology, clinical pathology, medical device pathology, biotherapeutics and genetic toxicology.

Net income for 12M FY 2021 totaled $10.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(4.7) million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income in FY 2021 was driven by gains of $4.9 million of PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter, $8.4 million of fair value remeasurement on the convertible notes issued in September 2021 and the YTD impact of a non-cash tax benefit of $5.0 million relating to a partial release of the Company’s valuation allowance for deferred tax liabilities acquired with the acquisitions of Bolder BioPATH and Gateway.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 223.5% to $9.3 million for 12M FY 2021, compared to $2.9 million for 12M FY 2020 due to improved margins on higher revenue.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $156.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $163.9 million of current and long-term debt, a $0 balance and $5.0 million of availability on its general line of credit, and a $1.7 million balance on a $3.0 million equipment loan.

In September 2021, the Company closed an offering of $140.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2027. The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $134.2 million after deducting the initial purchaser’s discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. A portion of the proceeds, together with a new senior secured term loan facility agreement entered into in November 2021 were used in November 2021 to close on the acquisition of Envigo and to repay the outstanding bank debt under the Company’s credit facilities that were in place as of September 30, 2021.

Cash provided by operating activities was $10.7 million for 12M FY 2021, compared to $1.3 million in 12M FY 2020. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, cash from operations, cash on hand, $2.1 million from an equipment line of credit and $2.8 million on borrowings from a term loan together funded capital expenditures of $12.5 million for the investment in laboratory equipment to increase capacity at all locations, facility improvements at the Fort Collins location and the purchase and expansion of our St. Louis facility. Borrowings on term loans totaling $15.0 million and proceeds from the issuance of common stock together funded the cash paid for acquisitions.



Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and selected business segment information for those periods. Adjusted EBITDA as reported herein refers to a financial performance measure that excludes from net income (loss) income statement line items interest expense and income taxes (benefit) expense, as well as non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, stock option (benefit) expense, United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit, non-recurring acquisition and integration costs and other non-recurring third-party costs, such as recruiting costs, consulting fees related to the adoption of two accounting standards, and expenses for rebranding and new website launch. The adjusted business segment information excludes from operating income and unallocated corporate G&A these same expenses.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors. Among other things, they may help investors evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations. They can assist in making meaningful period-over-period comparisons and in identifying operating trends that would otherwise be masked or distorted by the items subject to the adjustments. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business, including to allocate resources. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures as supplemental and in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management has chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of our results and to illustrate our results giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

Financial Tables Follow:

INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Service revenue $28,974 $14,992 $85,832 $57,177 Product revenue 1,102 782 3,773 3,292 Total revenue 30,076 15,774 89,605 60,469 Cost of service revenue 19,058 10,655 57,262 40,006 Cost of product revenue 710 496 2,187 2,226 Total cost of revenue 19,768 11,151 59,449 42,232 Gross profit 10,308 4,623 30,156 18,237 Operating expenses: Selling 1,174 701 3,517 3,373 Research and development 115 76 405 617 General and administrative 11,791 4,772 30,375 16,977 Start up costs 636 445 1,477 333 Total operating expenses 13,716 5,994 35,774 21,300 Operating loss (3,408 ) (1,371 ) (5,618 ) (3,063 ) Interest expense (520 ) (405 ) (1,683 ) (1,490 ) Other income 13,240 21 13,420 15 Net income (loss) before income taxes 9,312 (1,774 ) 6,119 (4,538 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (70 ) 18 (4,776 ) 147 Net income (loss)

$9,382

($1,792

)

$10,895

($4,685

)

Basic net income (loss) per share $0.59 ($0.16 ) $0.83 ($0.43 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.06 ($0.16 ) $0.19 ($0.43 ) Weighted common shares outstanding: Basic 15,912 10,976 13,191 10,851 Diluted 16,473 10,976 13,865 10,851

Note – Certain prior quarter and year to date amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on the reported results of operations.

INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $138,924 $1,406 Restricted cash 18,000 — Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowance of $668 at September 31, 2021 and $561 at

September 30, 2020 20,734 8,681 Unbilled revenues and other 7,630 2,142 Inventories, net 602 700 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,129 2,371 Total current assets 189,019 15,300



Property and equipment, net



47,978 28,729 Operating lease right-of use-assets, net 8,358 4,001 Finance lease right-to use assets, net 60 4,778 Goodwill 51,927 4,368 Other intangible assets, net 24,233 4,261 Other assets 281 156 Total assets $321,856 $61,593 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $6,163 $3,196 Accrued expenses 8,777 2,856 Current portion of contingent liability 167 — Customer advances 26,614 11,392 Capex line of credit 1,749 2,613 Current portion on long-term operating lease 1,959 866 Current portion of long-term finance lease 24 4,728 Current portion of long-term debt 9,656 5,991 Total current liabilities 55,109 31,642



Long-term operating leases, net



6,554



3,344 Long-term finance leases, net 39 44 Long-term portion of contingent liability 473 — Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 154,209 18,826 Deferred tax liabilities 344 141 Total liabilities 216,728 53,997



Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares, authorized 1,000,000 shares, no par value: No Series A shares at September 30, 2021 and 25 Series A shares at

September 30, 2020 issued and outstanding at $1,000 stated value — 25 Common shares, no par value: Authorized 19,000,000 shares; 15,931,485 issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2021 and 10,977,675 at September 30, 2020 3,945 2,706 Additional paid-in capital 112,198 26,775 Accumulated deficit (11,015 ) (21,910 ) Total shareholders’ equity 105,128 7,596 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $321,856 $61,593

INOTIV, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 9,382 $ (1,792 ) $ 10,895 $ (4,685 ) Add back (a): Interest expense $ 520 $ 405 $ 1,683 $ 1,490 Income taxes (benefit) expense $ (70 ) $ 18 $ (4,776 ) $ 147 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,084 $ 1,212 $ 6,268 $ 4,074 Stock option expense $ 747 $ 160 $ 1,786 $ 540 United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit (1) $ - $ 11 $ (179 ) $ (180 ) Acquisition and integration costs (2)(3) $ 4,249 $ - $ 5,377 $ 339 Startup costs $ 636 $ 101 $ 1,477 $ 333 Other non-recurring, third-party costs - $ 41 - $ 823 PPP loan forgiveness $ (4,851 ) $ - $ (4,851 ) $ - Gain on fair value remeasurement of convertible

notes (4) $ (8,362 ) $ - $ (8,362 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 4,335 $ 156 $ 9,318 $ 2,881

(a) Adjustments to certain GAAP reported measures for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include, but are not limited to, the following:

(1) We benefited from the initial reduction in our United Kingdom lease liability for a portion of the reserve for lease related liabilities that were no longer owed due to the statute of limitations.

(2) For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021, charges for legal services, accounting services, travel, and other related activities in connection with the acquisitions of HistoTox Labs, Bolder BioPATH, Gateway Pharmacology, Envigo and Plato BioPharma, Inc.

(3) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, charges for legal services, accounting services, travel, and other related activities in connection with the acquisition of Preclinical Research Services.

(4) For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021, gain of $8,362 resulting from the fair value remeasurement of the conversion feature of the convertible senior note.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA - Earnings before interest expense, income taxes (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock option expense, United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit and foreign currency impact on liability, non-recurring acquisition and integration costs, startup costs, other non-recurring third-party costs, PPP loan forgiveness and gain on fair value remeasurement of convertible notes.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Services Revenue $ 28,974 $ 14,992 $ 85,832 $ 57,177 Operating income 4,962 2,459 13,986 8,852 Operating income as a % of total revenue 16.5 % 15.6 % 15.6 % 14.6 % Add back (c): Depreciation and amortization 1,855 1,095 5,320 3,271 Stock option expense - - - (17 ) United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit (5) - - - - Acquisition and integration costs (6)(7) - - - - Startup costs 636 101 1,477 333 Other non-recurring, third party costs - 41 - 823 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income $ 2,491 $ 1,237 $ 6,797 $ 4,410 Non-GAAP operating income (d) $ 7,453 $ 3,696 $ 20,783 $ 13,262 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of total revenue 24.8 % 23.4 % 23.2 % 21.9 % Products Revenue $ 1,102 $ 782 $ 3,773 $ 3,292 Operating income/(loss) - 10 202 (437 ) Operating income/(loss) as a % of total revenue 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.2 % -0.7 % Add back (c): Depreciation and amortization 8 5 34 24 Stock option expense - - - - United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit - - - - Acquisition and integration costs (6)(7) - - - - Startup costs - - - - Other non-recurring, third party costs - - - - Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income/(loss) $ 8 $ 5 $ 34 $ 24 Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) (d) $ 8 $ 15 $ 236 $ (413 ) Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) as a % of total revenue 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.3 % -0.7 % Unallocated Corporate G&A $ (8,370 ) $ (3,840 ) $ (19,806 ) $ (11,478 ) Unallocated corporate G&A as a % of total revenue -27.8 % -24.3 % -22.1 % -19.0 % Add back (c): Depreciation and amortization 221 227 914 779 Stock option expense 747 160 1,786 557 United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit - 28 (179 ) (180 ) Acquisition and integration costs (6)(7) 4,249 - 5,377 339 Startup costs - - - - Other non-recurring, third party costs - - - - Total non-GAAP adjustments to unallocated corporate G&A $ 5,217 $ 415 $ 7,898 $ 1,495 Non-GAAP unallocated corporate G&A $ (3,153 ) $ (3,425 ) $ (11,908 ) $ (9,983 ) Non-GAAP unallocated corporate G&A as a % of total revenue -10.5 % -21.7 % -13.3 % -16.5 % Total Revenue $ 30,076 $ 15,774 $ 89,605 $ 60,469 Operating (loss) (3,408 ) (1,371 ) (5,618 ) (3,063 ) Operating (loss) as a % of total revenue -11.3 % -8.7 % -6.3 % -5.1 % Add back (c): Depreciation and amortization 2,084 1,327 6,268 4,074 Stock option expense 747 160 1,786 540 United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit (4) - 28 (179 ) (180 ) Acquisition and integration costs (6)(7) 4,249 - 5,377 339 Startup costs 636 101 1,477 333 Other non-recurring, third party costs - 41 - 823 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income $ 7,716 $ 1,657 $ 14,729 $ 5,929 Non-GAAP operating income (d) $ 4,308 $ 286 $ 9,111 $ 2,866 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of total revenue 14.3 % 1.8 % 10.2 % 4.7 %

(c) Adjustments to certain GAAP reported measures for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include, but are not limited to, the following:



(5) We benefited from the initial reduction in our United Kingdom lease liability for a portion of the reserve for lease related liabilities that were no longer owed due to the statute of limitations.

(6) For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021, charges for legal services, accounting services, travel, and other related activities in connection with the acquisitions of HistoTox Labs and Bolder BioPATH.

(7) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, charges for legal services, accounting services, travel, and other related activities in connection with the acquisition of Preclinical Research Services.



(d) Adjusted operating income – Operating income before depreciation and amortization, stock option expense, United Kingdom lease liability reversal benefit and foreign currency impact on liability, non-recurring acquisition and integration costs, startup costs and other non-recurring third-party costs.