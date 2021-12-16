Shots Box is Ringing in the Holidays With the Season's Most Trending Whiskey Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to people's doorsteps, is helping people keep warm and celebrate this holiday season with deliveries of its most popular and trending whiskey flavors of the season. Exclusive, holiday-themed curated liquor samples transform classic dessert favorites into smooth shots with flavors of coffee, almond, chocolate, nutmeg, cherry and more.

As the temperature drops and sunlight hours decrease, alcohol consumption increases . So this season, why not stay toasty with flavors and scents reminiscent of the holiday season that warm from the inside out. Some of the most popular flavors and selections this season include:

"There are flavors and scents that are synonymous with the holidays, and we've brought together some of the best and most flavorful selections in our holiday-themed boxes," said J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "Our beautifully curated, bi-monthly boxes of artisanal spirits make the perfect gift for family or friends and create a fun and interactive way to discover premium spirits."

Join the Shots Box Whiskey Club today and enjoy some festive holiday spirits with family and friends this season.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is the expert-curated craft, artisanal and small-batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription, and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing five, miniature size bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka, and whiskey. To learn more, click here .

