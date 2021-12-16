Shots Box is Ringing in the Holidays With the Season's Most Trending Whiskey Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to people's doorsteps, is helping people keep warm and celebrate this holiday season with deliveries of its most popular and trending whiskey flavors of the season. Exclusive, holiday-themed curated liquor samples transform classic dessert favorites into smooth shots with flavors of coffee, almond, chocolate, nutmeg, cherry and more.
As the temperature drops and sunlight hours decrease, alcohol consumption increases. So this season, why not stay toasty with flavors and scents reminiscent of the holiday season that warm from the inside out. Some of the most popular flavors and selections this season include:
- The Holiday Dessert Shots Box: The holiday-themed box features 10 holiday-inspired spirits and liqueurs, perfect for the holiday season.
- The Whiskey Shots Box: A Shots Box with 10 Unique whiskey samples and all the tools for a proper whiskey tasting at home
- Bird Dog Spiced Flavored Whiskey: Hints of clove, nutmeg and cinnamon are crafted with barrel-aged Kentucky bourbon to create this savory-sweet whiskey.
- Willie's Huckleberry Sweet Cream Liqueur: Made in Montana, Willie's Huckleberry Sweet Cream Liqueur is made from sweet and juicy Huckleberries.
- Bozeman Spirits Montana 1889 Whiskey: Made with malted barley, rye and corn, all milled in Montana, this favorite is distilled and aged in downtown Bozeman in new 53-gallon American Oak Barrels.
- Willie's Devil's Brigade Whiskey: A blend of 60% American Bourbon and 40% Canadian whiskey. It has a similar ratio used by the soldiers assigned to the Devil's Brigade, a joint American-Canadian Commando Unit who fought with distinction during World War II, for whom the beverage is inspired by.
- Selections from the Whiskey Club December Box: December's Whiskey Club Box contains selections including Balcones Texas Rye, Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon, BSB 103, Clyde May's Straight Rye Whiskey, Crooked Water Spirits Manley's Old Fashioned, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch, Slane Irish Whiskey, Wildrye Distilling Five Drops Bourbon and Willie's Big Horn Bourbon.
"There are flavors and scents that are synonymous with the holidays, and we've brought together some of the best and most flavorful selections in our holiday-themed boxes," said J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "Our beautifully curated, bi-monthly boxes of artisanal spirits make the perfect gift for family or friends and create a fun and interactive way to discover premium spirits."
Join the Shots Box Whiskey Club today and enjoy some festive holiday spirits with family and friends this season.
About Shots Box
Shots Box is the expert-curated craft, artisanal and small-batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription, and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing five, miniature size bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka, and whiskey. To learn more, click here.
