NFM Lending opens new branch in Tampa, FL

Linthicum, MD , Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, December 15, 2021 — NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Tampa, FL. The branch is located at 3325 W. Bearss Avenue and will be led by Branch Manager Nathaniel Bittman. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“The Bittman Group is looking forward to teaming up with the Jane Floyd Team and helping increase homeownership through NFM’s wide range of diverse programs and products, as well as their speed and efficiencies to meet all closing deadlines on time all the time,” said Bittman.

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“It is with great excitement that we announce Nathaniel Bittman has joined the NFM Family as a Branch Manager in the Tampa Bay area,” said Jan Ozga, NFM Lending President. “Nathaniel has been in the industry since 2003 and brings a wealth of mortgage knowledge to our company. He is a leader, a teacher, and a true team builder. We look forward to watching Nathaniel expand his business.”

Bittman is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Nathaniel Bittman

Branch Manager

NMLS# 839723

813-725-2006

bittman@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/loanoriginator/nathaniel-bittman/

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

NFM Lending

Toll Free: +1 (888) 233-0092

