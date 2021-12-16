SECU Gives Back to Public Schools This Holiday Season

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All 274 SECU branches got into the festive spirit spreading goodwill among local public schools across North Carolina. Branches from all 100 counties delivered gift cards to a local public school in their area as a token of appreciation. SECU aimed to give back to public school employees after arguably one of the most difficult years to be in public education, due to COVID-19.



“Our Credit Union prides itself on supporting our public school employees the same way each of our members supports us,” said Jim Hayes, CEO, SECU. “While all state employees have continuously managed our communities with additional challenges this past year, our public school employees have really stepped up to those challenges and this is a small way for us to show our gratitude through random acts of kindness.”

The branches are choosing the schools they’ll support by a random drawing in each branch. Pictured here is Principal of North Ridge Elementary, Robert Soutter in Raleigh, NC accepting a random act of kindness from the staff at SECU’s Raleigh-Strickland Road branch in Raleigh, NC. Soutter commented on the gift, “Thanks so much for the gift card and supplies. These are much appreciated and will be put to good use. Not only are these gifts helpful, but they are a symbol that our educators are seen and appreciated. We are grateful for you and your investment in our school.” SECU branches will continue to spread their goodwill into the coming weeks.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Member Communications

Office: 919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org

