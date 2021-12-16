Shinju Japanese Whisky Awarded Gold in 2021 John Barleycorn Blind Taste Competition

Washington DC , Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “ROAG” (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") is pleased to announce Shinju Japanese Whisky has been awarded Gold in the 2021 John Barleycorn Awards, a taste competition honoring the distillers, marketers, writers, and designers whose work is truly exceptional and deserving of industry recognition.

The judges avow Shinju is, “a silky smooth, restrained whisky with the soft touch of velvet and honey cream. Delicious and soft, it's easy to drink without thinking too hard about it.” Under the provision of spirits journalist, author, mixologist, bar consultant, and founder of the John Barleycorn Society, John McCarthy, the elite team of judges composed of authoritative and influential spirits journalists included Fred Minnick, Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan, Robin Robinson, Wayne Curtis, Frank Caiafa, G. Clay Whittaker, Tony Sachs, Brad Japhe, Rachel DelRocco Terrazas, Amanda Schuster, Susie O., Clay Risen, Susannah Skiver Barton, Susan Reigler, Jonah Flicker, and David Moritz.

The John Barleycorn Society is an assemblage of the world’s top journalists and industry professionals who foster a modern approach to recognizing excellence in the spirits industry from seed to glass. The society recognizes Shinju Japanese Whisky as ‘an excellent product that meets very high standards.’

“We are honored to have Shinju, our flagship whisky brand, recognized for its taste, appearance, aroma, and finish. When the judges articulate our team’s vision for the product, it’s a reminder that we are on the right track with the direction and positioning of the brand,” shares COO, Janon Costley.

The fast growing Shinju Japanese Whisky is currently distributed in many markets across the United States including Texas, Florida, California, New York (Tristate) which account for roughly 33% of the US population according to the latest US census data.

About Rogue One. Inc:

Rogue One, Inc ( www.rogueoneinc.com ) is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/ hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Cap City Beverage

Shinju is imported exclusively in the U.S. market by CapCity Beverage, LLC (the import division of Rogue One, Inc’s wholly owned subsidiary Human Brands Int’l Inc.), a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG)

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The company’s “Ground to Glass” platform currently consists of several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands’ diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 400k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, Three hospitality concepts (Santo Coyote, Santa Cantina, Museo by Santo) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands (CapCity Beverage). The company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, large distilleries, restaurant groups as well as celebrities and athletes.

