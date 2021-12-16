RPT Realty Announces Acquisition of Highland Lakes in the Tampa, FL Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it acquired the Highland Lakes shopping center in Palm Harbor, FL for a contract price of $15.0 million. Highland Lakes is an 82,000 square foot open-air community center in the Tampa market, which is RPT’s fifth largest market based on annualized base rent. The Company is finalizing a new lease with an investment grade grocer to replace a vacant former Steinmart box, which will increase occupancy to over 95%, while significantly enhancing the value of the center. Upon commencement of the new grocer lease, the Company expects to generate a stabilized yield to current market cap rate spread of approximately 150 basis points.



“Highland Lakes is an off market deal that was identified by our leasing team, highlighting the importance of our local, decentralized operating model,” said Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ability to accretively source high-quality acquisitions in our core markets across our three investment platforms in today’s compressing cap rate environment will be a key differentiator for us as we head into 2022.”

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 57 multi-tenant shopping centers (including nine shopping centers owned through a joint venture) and 30 net lease retail properties (all of which are owned through a separate joint venture) which together represent 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.5% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

