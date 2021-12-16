Upright Partners With Columbia State to Enhance Careers in Tennessee's Growing Tech Sector

COLUMBIA, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upright Education and Columbia State Community College have partnered to bring Upright's award-winning coding bootcamps to the learners Columbia State serves in the Southern Middle Tennessee area. Upright Education is proud to be working with Tennessee's first community college to make Columbia State's Coding and UX/UI Design Bootcamps available to the many working individuals seeking career enhancement in this market.

The college's Workforce and Continuing Education department offers trainings online, on campus, and in the workplace to nine counties in Southern Middle Tennessee. Upright's online career enhancement vehicles will expand Columbia State's current offerings in the area to include certificate programs providing increasingly in-demand technology skills.

"I am thrilled that we have found a partner that not only allows us to offer career-ready training in the tech industry to our service area, but that also genuinely cares about helping participants complete the program and find jobs once they have completed," said Melody Murphy, Director of Workforce and Continuing Education at Columbia State Community College.

Projections for employment trends in the new working economy suggest that job creation in the tech industry will continue to increase at scale and remote work requiring a variety of tech skills will remain a new standard in many sectors of the workforce. Nashville, Tennessee, the main urban center in Middle Tennessee, has just launched a citywide initiative to double its tech workforce by 2025. Upright's career accelerators in software development (coding) and user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design (UX/UI) boast high rates of placement in competitive tech careers upon graduation, the former for 91% of students.

"The demand for tech talent in Tennessee is growing at a tremendous clip," says Upright Education CEO and founder Benny Boas. "Upright's partnership with Columbia State Community College is not only aimed at helping adults enter the growing industry but also companies that need emerging talent. Our online bootcamps provide an opportunity for the counties in Southern Middle Tennessee to get involved in the State's growing tech economy from the comfort of their home."

Upright's coding bootcamps are open to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of prior work experience or college education. Students enrolled in Upright bootcamps through Columbia State will learn cutting-edge skills alongside peers in immersive live classroom sessions and will receive industry-specific career mentorship. The first Columbia State Upright bootcamps are open for enrollment now and will commence at the beginning of the coming Spring semester.

Columbia State Community College and Upright Education are hosting a Bootcamp Info Session on January 10th, 2022 to discuss their upcoming courses and meet prospective students. The live informational session will take place remotely online at 6:00 PM CST (7:00 PM EST). Interested students can register via Eventbrite .

