Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Announces 5M Settlement for Bus Accident

Bronx, NY , Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is pleased to announce a 5M settlement for a bus accident on behalf of one of their clients who was run over by the New York City Transit Authority bus. The client suffered a massive injury on the right leg and thigh to a point that the bone was exposed. After undergoing numerous surgical procedures, repairs, and grafting, the patient had sustained permanent nerve damage. The patient cannot sense or feel the leg anymore. The client had approached the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C., for assistance to prosecute this matter. These Bronx accident lawyers along with their trial attorneys prosecuted a lawsuit against the NYCTA. Like any other similar situation, the NYCTA blamed the pedestrian, however, the jury awarded a judgment and after the appeal was upheld for $5,120,000.



The Bronx slip and fall lawyers have also had another settlement of $2,500,000 when a Bronx resident got injured in a slip and fall on ice in a badly lit parking lot leaving him with several fractured ankles resulting in multiple surgeries. The Bronx lawyers have more than 30 settlements in their clients’ favor in several accident scenarios. This goes to show that these attorneys are dedicated to finding the best outcome for their clients. The Bronx attorneys are able to get excellent compensation because they work long and hard on being fully prepared to go up against the insurance companies and their attorneys. They prepare every case for trial and do not accept a settlement offer until and unless it completely compensates the clients for all their physical injuries and losses.

“Mr. Stu Kerner is an excellent attorney. He was responsive and professional. We won my case and I received a lot more than expected. I highly recommend him”, says Maria S, a happy client. All insurance companies have lawyers working in the best interest of these firms. So why shouldn’t a common citizen of New York have a strong advocate with years of experience fighting insurance companies. These Bronx accident lawyers come with an impressive track record of favorable outcomes for their clients. The Bronx car accident and slip and fall lawyers and their legal assistants help the clients in every aspect of the case. This gives them time to focus on getting the proper medical care and treatment they require. The Team at The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner always offers a free consultation at home, hospitals, or in the law office. These recognized Bronx personal accident lawyers have been representing clients for almost 25 years now and have built a strong reputation for delivering outstanding service.

Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is a law firm based in Bronx, New York founded in 1997 with a commitment to fight to protect the rights of the people who have been victims of personal injury. The firm consists of Bronx accident lawyers experienced in all kinds of injury cases, motor vehicle injuries, slip, trip & fall, dog bites, wrongful death, medical malpractice, police brutality, construction injuries, building and premises accidents, and the like.

