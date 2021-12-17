World’s Fastest Cross-Chain DeFi platform has launched!

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) HBSwap’s mission is to empower people around the world with equal access to banking and participation in the global financial markets. We believe people in the under-developed nations should have equal financial market access as people living in the developing and developed nations.

Today a user can access the HBSwap with a built-in web-browser wallet on a mobile phone or a notebook, without downloading any APP or software. Using one’s email to receive an authentication code. Within minutes a user can begin sending, receiving and trading BTC, ETH, BNB and USDT. Making investments using ETH or BNB in liquidity staking or participating in BTC and ETH collateralized lending, as a lender or a borrower.



HBSwap will enable Social Coin Offering (SCO), where everyone can easily mint, gift, sell and trade their own personal tokens with their family and friends. SCO will be conducted on HBSwap’s Launchpad. Currently HBSwap’s platform token HBS is available on the Launchpad for fixed price swap at USDT0.018.



HBS is a multi-chain token, where you can send HBS (Ethereum) tokens to an Ethereum wallet, later deposit HBS (Ethereum) tokens into HBSwap wallet and switch to HBS (BSC) tokens to send to a BSC wallet. The HBS (Ethereum) and HBS (BSC) token switch is automatic simply by selecting the token type to send. HBSwap unlocks multi-chain liquidity between Ethereum and BSC networks.



As part of the roadmap, HBS tokens can be traded on Uniswap and PancakeSwap, in addition to trading on HBSwap. Unlike MetaMask wallet, which provide users multiple single chain wallets, HBSwap wallet is a multi-chain wallet, were you can store BTC, ETH and BNB in one single wallet, without the need to change the network settings.



Built on the MASFi public chain, HBSwap is the world’s fastest cross-chain DeFi platform with a next generation exchange. Users can trade cross-chain pairs, such as BTC/USDT and BNB/USDT, with token pairs generated on different public chains. Trading and transfer of BTC and ETH are completed in 1-3 seconds with gas or transfer fee of US$0.10 per transfer, which is waived during the initial launch period. For payment applications, HBSwap, by solving the slow speed and high gas fees of BTC and ETH, supports these tokens as a means of cross-border transfer and even for micropayment.



DeFi services including OTC or block trading of BTC and managed fund products with a period of 30 days to 6 months will be introduced. Various third party DeFi products and services will also be available on HBSwap connected via API, such as USD or Euro access, credit cards, fund products, financial games, NFTs, etc. HBSwap’s smart contract wallet enables automated and transparent fee sharing arrangements with strategic business partners. Our goal is to provide a wide range of useful and easy to use DeFi services to our users worldwide!



About HashBrownSwap



HashBrownSwap is an open DeFi platform with a next generation exchange, designed for everyone. HBSwap is also a B2B2C platform for co-branding with strategic partners to quickly launch or expand their DeFi, NFT, payment, investment product or metaverse service.

For more information: www.hbsswap.com

About MASFi

MASFi is a public chain designed for DeFi operating at the ultra high speed of 10,000+ TPS. MASFi smart-contract and API is 100% Ethereum compatible. In addition to HBSwap, DeFi projects building on MASFi include MASEx 2.0, MASBank and MAS Pay.

For more information: www.masfi.net