Lightspeed Systems® Ends the Year with Impressive Growth and Innovation

Austin, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems®, the most trusted partner in online learning safety and effectiveness, closes out 2021 with exceptional growth, product improvements, and company-wide initiatives that helped schools provide safe online learning environments.

“As students returned to school, we saw the impact the last 18 months had on mental health and student achievement. Districts were presented with new challenges, and Lightspeed needed to ensure we were meeting those challenges with new solutions for schools, keeping students safe, and learning equitable and effective,” explained Brian Thomas, President & CEO, Lightspeed Systems. “We're extremely proud of the new products, features, and services that we delivered this year. That tremendous progress is a result of our dedicated, talented team and an unwavering commitment to serve our customers and deliver upon our mission,” added Thomas.

Product development aimed at improving safety and learning effectiveness

The Lightspeed product team took those challenges head-on by providing innovations to current products, including:

Lightspeed Alert™ and Lightspeed Classroom Management™ integration with Microsoft® Teams for expanded student protection and engagement

New Lightspeed Parent Portal™ to provide parents with visibility into student online activity and controls to decide when the device has internet access, establishing healthy screen time habits

Updated Lightspeed Filter™ network agent and new UI allows users to easily monitor statistics for the devices being filtered

New features in Lightspeed Classroom Management™ include the ability for teachers to create and apply web rules to specific groups of students, pull the latest roster for a specific class directly from SIS sync source on-the-fly, and enhanced administrator controls for resetting web rules and setting hours during which teachers can monitor student devices

A new Lightspeed Analytics™ dashboard with more visibility into student activity, including before and after school activity

Lightspeed Alert™ enhanced safety monitoring, expanded coverage, and human review of all alerts to give districts peace of mind that student safety is being monitored 24/7/365

Commitment to customers, employees, and our communities

Lightspeed Systems expanded their development team to bring customers new releases faster, added dedicated client success managers to provide a single point of contact, created new customer webinars and trainings to support customer success, and structured the support organization for faster case resolution.

Lightspeed Systems is passionate about supporting local communities and organizations that align with the Lightspeed mission . The company partnered with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support the Out of the Darkness Walks, raising awareness and funding for suicide prevention, spreading a message of togetherness and hope. The company was awarded a spot on BuiltIn’s esteemed 2021 Best Places to Work in Austin list. Lightspeed was also announced as winner of the Tech & Learning “Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools” award for its innovative analytics solution, Lightspeed Analytics™, and safety monitoring solution, Lightspeed Alert™.

###

About Lightspeed Systems

With over 20 years of providing technology to meet the needs of schools, Lightspeed Systems® is the market leader in online student safety and effectiveness. The purpose-built Lightspeed ecosystem of cloud-based solutions—tailored to meet today’s evolving challenges—provides schools worldwide with the most effective web filter, student safety monitor, classroom management software, device management tool, and analytics program available. Lightspeed Systems is a proven partner for schools, serving over 20 million students in 39 countries and 32,000 schools globally.

To learn more, visit lightspeedsystems.com