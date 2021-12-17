CMC Materials Wins Favorable ITC Final Determination Finding a Violation By DuPont and Issuing Order Excluding DuPont’s Infringing CMP Slurries from U.S.

Aurora, IL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) (“CMC”), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today announced that the company won a resounding legal victory in its United States International Trade Commission (ITC) case against DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and several DuPont subsidiaries (collectively, “DuPont”). The ITC issued a Final Determination that found that DuPont is unlawfully importing, selling, and marketing in the United States certain chemical mechanical planarization (“CMP”) slurries and components thereof that infringe a patent owned by CMC that is fundamental to advanced dielectric CMP slurries.

Based on the Final Determination, the ITC issued an exclusion order and cease and desist orders prohibiting DuPont’s importation, marketing, and sale of infringing products and components thereof in the United States. Following a 60-day Presidential review period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will stop the importation into the United States of at least DuPont’s infringing Optiplane 2300 and Optiplane 2600 dielectric CMP slurries and components thereof for a period extending to 2035 (the expiration date of CMC’s patent). The ITC ordered DuPont to post a bond of 100 percent of the entered value of the infringing products imported or sold during the 60-day review period. It also required that any party expecting to “transition away” from the infringing products in the short term to provide a “documented need” for the products under penalty of criminal sanction. See Limited Exclusion Order .

"We are extremely pleased the ITC’s final determination found infringement by all of DuPont’s slurry products in this case," said H. Carol Bernstein, Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel. "The CMC breakthrough patent here is just one example of CMC’s continued and ongoing significant investments in R&D and manufacturing in the United States to advance CMP technology and provide cutting edge products to the semiconductor industry. We remain committed to protecting these investments and enforcing our valuable intellectual property, to the benefit of our customers."

