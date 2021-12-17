Picnic Bench Foundation Statement About Blagden Alley Being in the News

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Picnic Bench Foundation also issues a statement about Washingtonian and Fox5 News coverage of Blagden Alley:

"We are thankful to Ms. Jessica Sidman of Washingtonian Magazine and Ms. Stephanie Ramirez of Fox 5 News for bringing attention to Blagden Alley and we now want to tell our story. We thank our neighborhood association BANCA for their statement and for also helping us spread the word on their newswire account. We want people to know why it is important to protect Blagden Alley as a symbol of our ancestor's struggle for success, and an example of how powerful we can be as a community with the new neighbors and the longstanding ones all together.

The alleys are a point of pride and inspiration for the Black community and everyone and we are grateful to the churches and businesses that helped make it more wholesome and enjoyable. We believe any future development now needs to focus on protecting the longstanding residents' ability to continue to live here peacefully, and afford to shop and eat in the area, and also have access to real training and education opportunities for our seniors and kids in the neighborhood especially after school because an idle mind leads to no good.

The Picnic Bench Foundation respectfully asks for the leaders in the Washington, DC government to all sit together with us and BANCA and Salem Baptist Church and some businesses here as well and make a good plan for the alleys that respects all the people living here. We want Blagden Alley to be an example for the whole entire District of Columbia about how a neighborhood can have businesses be economically and racially diverse and create unity and prosperity for everyone.

Wishing everyone peace and blessings."

###

The Picnic Bench Foundation is a group of people who live in the Blagden Alley Naylor Court area of Washington, DC and consider the area our community. Our goal is to have a real voice in the growth of our neighborhood and make it a safe, peaceful place that uplifts everyone. We have been around since the 70s and are now getting more help and more organized. You can visit our website at www.picnicbench.org. You can buy a fashionwise sweatshirt there for $40. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @mypicnicbench

You can contact Vincent or Hector mypicnicbench@gmail.org

Related Images











Image 1: Picnic Bench Fondation





This be our logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment