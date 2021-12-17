CMC COIN Announces Debut on BKEX Exchange Within First Week of Trading Online

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The outstanding launch of the Crypto Marketing Company has left investors overwhelmed with joy over the last 7 days. Weekly USD dividends delivered directly to shareholder wallets via the magic of crypto continues to astound, setting a new pace for retail investors in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

Following the record breaking launch of Crypto Marketing Company (CMC)’s flagship token $CMCC the team has continued to defy convention and shatter expectations seeing back-to-back listings on popular token tracking websites Coin Market Cap and Coin Gecko, receiving instant approval from both platforms and tracking in under 100 minutes. The team at the Crypto Marketing Company appear determined to set a new standard for token ITO’s following their 180 second presale completion earlier this week. As $CMCC shot out of the gate the company had the pleasure of announcing a series of finalized partnerships and upcoming features including moves to enter the Chinese market via the popular cryptocurrency exchange BKEX.

Website: https://cmccoin.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/CMC_COIN_1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CMCCOIN2000

“News of plans to enter the Chinese market has been a massive boon for investors” stated Nathan Hill, co-founder of the Crypto Marketing Company – “Everything the team has worked on has been leading up to this moment, it can be said with certainty that this will help solidify the confidence and trust $CMCC has been able to garner over the past months though consistency and successfully execution of key company goals”.

The organisation is scheduled to list on BKEX in 21st December 2021, a Chinese based cryptocurrency exchange that regularly sees over $2 Billion USD daily volume and has taken the East-Asian DeFi market by storm. Colin Wooley, co-cofounder of the Crypto Marketing Company remarked “It is with unreserved delight that the Crypto Marketing Company is able to formally announce a bespoke partnership with the (BKEX) exchange. This partnership ensures the reward contract execution for investors and utilizes the internal market-making services of BKEX to the benefit of $CMCC investors via selective arbitrage opportunities and a custom USDT redistribution contract”.

With much excitement surrounding phase two of the Crypto Marketing Coin launch the in-joke question of “wen lambo” bandied about by BEP20 token investors is becoming ever more attainable. It seems almost inevitable that the Crypto Marketing Company Coin will reshape the landscape of cryptocurrency marketing and with the long-anticipated Cryptazon (the crypto physical goods marketplace) now in the works, the potential to shake-up the Web3 ecosystem in ways otherwise thought impossible.

Reaching out on an official comment from the company following their exchange announcement, senior staff writer for Crypto Weekly Magazine (A subsidiary of the Crypto Marketing Company) Thomas Stokes outlined the Crypto Marketing Companies future plans for web3 integration stating “The Crypto Marketing Company is proud to have achieved so much in such a short space of time, though now with the cash-injection received from the presale, and the implementation of an accelerated recruitment drive, the company is shortlisting candidates for planned expansion of technical staff. There is much work left ahead and DeFi is a highly competitive space – given the risks associated with any crypto start-up it can be said that thus far $CMCC has been a tremendous success”.

Although this is the beginning for the Crypto Marketing Company, the group have made outstanding progress and undergone rapid development and expansion over the past 7 days. The future, it seems, is bright indeed for $CMCC.



