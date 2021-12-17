Cybershinu is a New Token that’s elevating the Cryptocurrency Industry

New York City, US, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybershinu is an ERC-20 token that aspires to evolve the dog meme coin. This cryptocurrency takes the tedium out of investing by telling a truly unique and epic story. The tale of Cybershinu takes place in a dystopian future in which the Shinu, a dog-like race, is attempting to gain equality with humans. In this generation, dogs have evolved into self-aware, fully capable race as a result of technology developments. Cybershinu, the protagonist, takes the lead in the struggle against Humacorp, the ruling company whose drastic actions aim to return the newly self-aware pets to their previous domesticated status.



The Cybershi, a samurai clan that fights alongside Cybershinu, are noted for their bravery in battle. The Cybershi movement might be viewed as an analogy for real-world issues. Hedge funds and venture capitalists, according to Cybershinu, have a significant voice in communities, while the people within those communities are left to deal with those decisions made by those companies dictating the people’s lives. People are being inspired to step outside of their comfort zones and stand up for something true by this cryptocurrency.

For individuals who would otherwise be powerless, Cybershinu aims to provide that power to the community and make a difference in the world. With the quick evolution of crypto throughout our lives, some are left wondering where they should fit into this community. With one simple token and memes, Cybershinu seeks to alleviate most people's worry and propel humanity toward success. With NFTs, its own exchange, gamefi exposure, and more, Cybershinu is a trustable token that will continue to evolve in crypto. Through significant donations to humane societies, rescues, and other animal-saving causes, Cybershinu redefines what it means to be a meme coin with a dog theme.

Efforts by the community propel the Cybershi movement forward. Cybershinu streamlines the process of joining the Cybershi community by making it easier for new members to join. All a Cybershi needs to do is uphold the three core ideals of the Cybershi: Honor (never wronging another cybershi), Altruism (the selfless desire to help others), and Heart (to show courage in every living moment of life). Welcoming Cybershinu civilization doesn't believe in overpopulation of warriors. Use Cybershinu, a forward-thinking cryptocurrency, to expand the horizons.

