Space Engine Systems featured in Aerospace America Year-in-Review

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) featured Space Engine Systems in its Year-in-Review publication:



“Space Engine Systems, based in Canada, developed a scale-model engine and a three-degree-of-freedom thrust test cell to validate engine thrust, moments and flow characteristics across the full range of simulated flight speeds (Mach 1.8-5). Over seven months, SES also developed, prototyped and constructed its uncrewed demonstration vehicle, designated as Sexbomb. The goal, pending FAA approval, is to air-launch at 57,000 feet and Mach 1.8, from which it would accelerate over five minutes to Mach 5 and then glide to land. Current testing focuses on the vehicle body’s cooling capabilities for Jet-A, cryogenic and other fuels, validating the technology for larger vehicle bodies and informing the design of the company’s commercial turboramjet-rocket demonstrator, Hello-1.” https://aerospaceamerica.aiaa.org/year-in-review/hypersonic-flight-systems-from-research-and-testing-to-business-analysis/

Pradeep Dass, President and CTO of Space Engine Systems, is proud of this prestigious validation of his technology, developed here in Canada.

Space Engines has applied to Transport Canada, working with NAV Canada, to conduct hypersonic flight testing from a new range north of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, extending to the Arctic Ocean, over the “Barren Lands.” SES has also opened operations at Cornwall (UK) and USA. Multiple ground and launch facilities will be operated from the US.

“SES hopes to keep this high-tech innovation, and associated jobs in Canada, but will go off-shore if necessary,” said Pradeep Dass. “Either way, testing will take place early in 2022.”

SES has made a strategic decision to develop its next aircraft now. The Hello-1 Experimental, while smaller than the Hello-1 commercial aircraft, will accommodate SES’s next engine development of a combined turbo-ramjet. This will be capable of self-launch, accelerating to supersonic speed, for the ramjet to continue acceleration to Mach 5. This tactic gives SES independence from contractors for air or balloon launch so that it can keep all testing in-house to ensure development schedules are met. Testing is already underway: http://gofile.me/5GUi5/c59CIntlT

“Next will be the Hello-1 commercial manned aircraft with turbo-ram jet and a rocket engine for suborbital, Point to Point and LEO. These projects, scheduled for 2023, may be undertaken in the UK and US,” says Pradeep Dass.

Space Engine Systems, Pradeep Dass, 780-430-9383 info@spaceenginesystems.com