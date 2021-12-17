Halal Crypto Platform MRHB DeFi Receives Investment from Australian Gulf Capital

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community-focused platform MRHB DeFi has received an investment from Australian Gulf Capital , a global investment management company, as part of the strategic venture round of the world's first inclusive and ethical DeFi ecosystem platform.



The funding from Australian Gulf (AG) Capital is not the first from the region, with the Islamic DeFi pioneer having received investments from institutions such as Blockchain Australia and other Aussie angel investors. The AG Capital investment presents further opportunity to expand MRHB DeFi’s presence and growth in this key market.

“We are pleased to have an early-stage opportunity to support first-mover Marhaba in the development of their high-growth, disruptive venture in ethical and halal DeFi,” commented CEO and founder of AG Capital, Salman Masaud . “Our investments are typically focused on a company’s early funding stages when the product is nascent and the upside potential is the greatest. We expect to support the project by bringing our legal, consulting and investment banking expertise to assist the Marhaba team in launching their socially impactful vision.”

The Australian PE/VC funds management company is also currently in the process of establishing a license under ADGM in the UAE, a key growth hub for MRHB DeFi, having recently signed a partnership with local partner Masary Capital to provide halal crypto solutions to the retail and institutional sectors in the UAE.

“Australia Gulf Capital’s ethos of actively supporting startups who align with their ambitious growth vision makes them a strong partner for us,” said MRHB DeFi CEO Naquib Mohammed . “As we continue on our journey of building the world’s first ethical DeFi platform, it is this shared vision and support from amongst our family of investors and partners that will help transform our dream into reality.”

MRHB DeFi: An Islamic Finance DeFi Pioneer

MRHB DeFi was created to bridge a perceived gap - by providing excluded and crypto-cautious communities greater access to the growing opportunities and utilities of the cryptosphere. The project is underpinned by faith-based DeFi offerings which adhere to the ethical investment and financing principles rooted in Islamic Finance. Many values upheld by the halal platform also align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Business practices deemed ethical include those that avoid interest, usury, social exploitation as well as support sustainability, asset or utility backed financing, transparency and equitable risk-reward sharing. These principles have universal appeal far beyond the faith conscious community.

With the Islamic Finance market sized at around USD 3 trillion of assets, bringing even a small portion of Shariah-sensitive liquidity into DeFi will represent a major boost to the total value of the DeFi sector worldwide.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels

Website: https://marhabadefi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marhabadefi

Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/marhabadefi_ANN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuvZG9DbS5ffeoqLX_bERg

Medium: https://medium.com/@mrhbdefi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marhabadefi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MRHB-DeFi-105893235209147

Telegram (Arabic): https://t.me/mdf_arabic

Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/marhabadefi_russia

Telegram (Turkish): https://t.me/MarhabaDefiTR

About Australian Gulf Capital

Australian Gulf Capital is a prominent global investment management company specializing in alternative investments and providing innovative world-class products and services. AG’s substantial and diversified investor base includes corporations, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, superannuation/pension funds, insurance companies, qualified high-net-worth investors, and family offices.

Australian Gulf Capital’s business activities are distinguished by exceptional vigor and a profound understanding of clients’ needs and risk profiles. They have become the company of choice because of their insightful approach to creating partnerships with clients for sourcing and investing in attractive investment opportunities. Australian Gulf Capital employs high-caliber teams with diverse expertise and extensive experience.