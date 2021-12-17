Flex LNG - Market & Company Update at BYNN

December 17, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find attached the presentation held by CEO Øystein Kalleklev at BYNN which will be released today 07:00 CET on YouTube. The presentation is followed by an Q&A session hosted by Christopher Vonheim. The webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be found here: https://youtu.be/J_-uCD0tzGA

The presentation is also available on www.flexlng.com

Company update:

We are pleased to confirm that the $160m financing for Flex Volunteer announced in connection with the Q3 report was finalized as planned on December 16, 2021. The net cash released to Flex LNG from this transaction was $38m.

Additionally, the one year extension option under the Time Charter (“TC”) contract for Flex Rainbow has been declared and the TC now matures in Q1-2023.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt

Chief Financial Officer

Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment