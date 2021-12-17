Vow ASA: Vow wins another retrofit contract

Vow ASA (“Vow”) has through its subsidiary Scanship been awarded a USD 1.6 million retrofit contract with Royal Caribbean Group. This is the second retrofit contract announced by Vow in less than two weeks.

The most recent contract involves upgrading of the advanced wastewater purification (AWP) systems on board Royal Caribbean Group’s “Voyager of the Seas” cruise ship. In the years between 2010-2013, Scanship was involved in retrofitting a complete AWP system on the same vessel and on the other vessels in Voyager class.

With this new upgrade, the “Voyager of the Seas” will be featuring ship systems of a new and higher standard, with a capacity of processing all wastewater generated from up to 5,020 people on board.

“The contract demonstrates the versatility of our advanced wastewater purification systems for larger cruise ships, and that our systems can easily be upgraded to future standards,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The delivery of process equipment and onboard installation is scheduled to take place in early 2022, partly in drydock and partly during regular cruise operations thereafter. When installed and operational, the cruise ship will meet the highest environmental standard at sea in line with the IMO Marpol MEPC 227(64) including chapter 4.2 with nutrient removal.

“We are honoured and grateful that Royal Caribbean Group again has decided to work with us. It is one of several retrofits that we have undertaken for this shipowner during the past few years and confirms Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to the environment in a period where the industry is resuming their operations. Together we work for cleaner oceans,” said Badin.





About Vow

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).





