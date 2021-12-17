Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 9 December 2021 to 15 December 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 197 shares during the period from 9 December 2021 to 15 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 32 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 December 2021 to 15 December 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 December 2021 8 000 36.95 37.18 36.70 295 600 10 December 2021 6 197 36.72 36.98 36.54 227 554 13 December 2021 2 000 37.53 38.06 37.40 75 060 14 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 December 2021 3 000 38.31 38.42 38.18 114 930 Total 19 197 - - - 713 144









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 December 2021 3 400 37.04 37.42 36.82 125 936 10 December 2021 7 600 36.83 37.06 36.62 279 908 13 December 2021 11 000 37.54 38.10 37.24 412 940 14 December 2021 4 400 38.08 38.50 37.86 167 552 15 December 2021 6 000 38.49 38.64 38.30 230 940 Total 32 400 - - - 1 217 276

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 010 shares. On 15 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 206 370 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.30 % of all outstanding shares).





