Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 9 December 2021 to 15 December 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 197 shares during the period from 9 December 2021 to 15 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 32 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 December 2021 to 15 December 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 December 2021
|8 000
|36.95
|37.18
|36.70
|295 600
|10 December 2021
|6 197
|36.72
|36.98
|36.54
|227 554
|13 December 2021
|2 000
|37.53
|38.06
|37.40
|75 060
|14 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 December 2021
|3 000
|38.31
|38.42
|38.18
|114 930
|Total
|19 197
|-
|-
|-
|713 144
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 December 2021
|3 400
|37.04
|37.42
|36.82
|125 936
|10 December 2021
|7 600
|36.83
|37.06
|36.62
|279 908
|13 December 2021
|11 000
|37.54
|38.10
|37.24
|412 940
|14 December 2021
|4 400
|38.08
|38.50
|37.86
|167 552
|15 December 2021
|6 000
|38.49
|38.64
|38.30
|230 940
|Total
|32 400
|-
|-
|-
|1 217 276
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 010 shares. On 15 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 206 370 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.30 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment