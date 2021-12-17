Technical Update on the Acquisition of Napoleon and its Social Trading Platform

17 December 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 1 December 2021, the acquisition of the French FinTech firm Napoleon Crypto SAS and its subsidiaries (“Napoleon”) completed on Thursday, 16 December 2021.

The transaction was settled via a combination of cash and a partial equity swap, with the issuance of 363,636 new ordinary shares (“Consideration Shares”) at a price of SEK 110 (EUR 10.8) per share representing a 31% premium versus the Thursday, 16 December closing price on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

