Atos - Buyback program limited to 120,000 shares

Buyback program

limited to 120,000 shares

Paris, December 17, 2021 - Atos SE hereby announces the implementation as from December 17, 2021 of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its shares up to a maximum of 120,000 shares until March 3, 2022 at the latest, for a maximum purchase price of € 120 per share in accordance with the 16th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of May 12, 2021. These shares are intended to be delivered to beneficiaries of performance shares, share purchase plans or other long-term incentive plans.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

