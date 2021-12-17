English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 December 2021 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares

Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 9 November 2021 and ended on 16 December 2021. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 361,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 13.6919 per share. The total sum used for the repurchase was EUR 5.0 million. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive programme.

Following the repurchase, Sanoma Corporation holds a total of 679,614 own shares, corresponding to 0.42% of the total number of shares.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



