3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market worth USD 2,137.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3PL Market Research Report: by Service (Domestic Transportation, International Transportation, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Others), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, and Airways), by Application (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to be worth USD 2,137.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 968.92 billion in 2021.

Eminent industry players profiled in the global 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market report include

BDP International, Inc. (US)

CEVA Logistics (Switzerland)

DB Schenker Logistics (Germany)

DSV Panalpina A/S (Denmark)

Agility Logistics (Kuwait)

Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (US)

Burris Logistics (US)

FedEx Corporation (US)

DB Schenker (Germany)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (US)

DHL (Germany)

Nippon Express (Japan)

Among others.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9996







Competitive Analysis

The third-party logistics (3PL) market witnesses rapid strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and product/technology launches. Leading industry players make strategic investments in R&D activities and foster their expansion plans.

India is increasingly becoming a trading hub worldwide. The country is strategically important for international goods and services exports, totaling a significant valuation. International players strive to expand their global footprint by increasing their presence in India.

For instance, recently, on Dec.16, 2021, S&K Aerospace, LLC (SKA), a leading 3PL provider, announced receiving a multimillion-dollar third-party logistics contract from the US Army for helicopter parts procurement. The 3PL contract is for the support of aircraft parts for various non-standard rotary-wing platforms. The contract awarded by the US Army Contracting Command supports the mission of the US Army’s Multi-National Aviation Special Project Office (MASPO).





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (190 pages) on 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Industry

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/third-party-logistics-3pl-market-9996







The global third-party logistics (3PL) is a promisingly growing market space, states Market Research Future (MRFR), the leading Indian research firm. In 2021, the 3PL market had garnered a valuation of USD 968.92 billion. MRFR, in its recent market analysis, asserts that the global third-party logistics market would further touch a valuation of USD 2,137.12 billion by 2030, registering 9.1% CAGR during the assessment period (2022 - 2030).

The global supply chain is changing continuously, witnessing the growing adoption of automated technologies in retail and eCommerce logistics. Therefore, 3PL companies are implementing micro-fulfillment technology to maximize supply chain efficiencies, optimizing last-mile logistics to boost their businesses. These factors are certainly impacting the 3PL market growth positively.

Favorable government trade policies provide measurable expansion opportunities to the market players, increasing the market demand substantially. Simultaneously, government initiatives and economic reforms to strengthen logistics attract vast investments. The development of transport and logistics-related infrastructures helps improve transportation efficiency.

Governments worldwide strive to position their countries forefronts and make the economy competitive by increasing domestic and international trade. Furthermore, growing uses of third-party logistics and reducing logistic costs and congestion on roads push the growth of the market.

Industry Trends

Policy reforms that have significantly improved the market landscape and ease in trades contribute to the market shares. Moreover, rapid globalization, ever-increasing population, and changing consumption patterns worldwide have boosted import-export activities in countries. The spurring rise in e-commerce sectors across the globe has further boosted transportation revenues.





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/9996







Automation in supply chains and third-party logistic services has become a prevalent trend. Also, strategic partnerships between new entrants, policy reforms, and increasing consumerism push the market growth, increasing complexities in supply chains. 3PL suppliers adapt changing landscape by improving collaboration skills, equipping their teams with appropriate insights and eliminating existing system-wide silos.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak severely hit the third-party logistics market industry, causing huge revenue losses to end-user industries. Lockdown mandates halted trades within the domestic and international markets. However, the third-party logistics market soon returned to normalcy, witnessing the steadily increasing demand, especially from the healthcare sector.

As governments worldwide race to respond to the global health crisis with efficient vaccines, the need for timely delivery and distribution of vaccines remains a priority. Also, the constant demand for healthcare supplies and COVID-19 vaccine, alongside the rising distribution activities of coronavirus vaccine worldwide, is increasing market revenues.

Segmentation:

The 3PL market analysis is segmented into types, modes of transportation, applications, and regions. The type segment is bifurcated into domestic transportation, international transportation, value-added warehousing & distribution, and others.

The mode of transportation segment is bifurcated into railways, roadways, waterways, and airways. The application segment is bifurcated into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others. By regions, the market is bifurcated into the Asia Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.





Request for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/9996







Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global third-party logistics market due to the increased trades in domestic and international markets. Besides, the rapid urbanization and growing demand for customized shipments boost the 3PL market size in the region. A huge consumer base and increasing 3PL companies in this region positively influence market growth.

Moreover, increasing imports and exports and increased adoption of outsourced logistic services substantiate the region’s market shares. The huge demand for 3Pl logistic services due to economic growth and urbanization drives the growth of the market in the region.

Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Vietnam hold sizable shares in the APAC third-party logistics market due to the growing population and manufacturing base in these countries. Additionally, vast investments for developments and upgrades in the logistic industry in the region increase the market revenues.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

3PL Market Research Report: by Service (Domestic Transportation, International Transportation, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Others), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, and Airways), by Application (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Forecast till 2030



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=9996











Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: USD 2,137.12 billion CAGR 9.1% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service, Mode of Transport, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States), BDP International, Inc. (United States), Burris Logistics (United States), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), DSV Panalpina A/S (Denmark), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (United States), Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong), Nippon Express (Japan), DB Schenker (Germany), DHL (Germany), and Agility Logistics (Kuwait) Key Market Opportunities Advent of e-commerce portals and services Key Market Drivers Growing market demand for consumer goods

rise in the demand for on-location deliveries, last-minute shipping, fast and convenient services







About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

