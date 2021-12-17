Frozen Dumplings Market Size | Trends | Future Scope and Growth Status | Forecast Data 2021-2027

Pune, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frozen Dumplings Market report 2021 is the broad study of experts in the industry for development modules, arrangements, movements and sizes. The report also estimates existing and earlier market standards to project potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2027. This research study of Frozen Dumplings involved the wide usage of equally primary and secondary data sources. This contains the study of several parameters affecting the industry, containing the government plan, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current trends in the market, technical invention, future technologies and the technical growth in related industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Frozen Dumplings Market

In 2020, the global Frozen Dumplings market size was USD 5825 million and it is expected to reach USD 10110 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Dumpling is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China’s northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called ‘Jiaozi’ in Northern Part of China; ‘Gaau ji’, ‘Wor tip’ and ‘Guotie’ in many southern provinces of China; ‘Peking ravioli’ in Boston and ‘potstickers’ in other states in USA and in many other western countries; ‘Gyōza’ in Japan; they are also known as ‘momo’ in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried. Frozen Boiler Dumplings are a kind of food that can be eaten at any time by quick-freezing the wrapped dumplings to achieve refrigeration.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 60% market share. Europe and North America are follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

The key players are CJ CheilJedang, General Mill, Sanquan Food, Ajinomoto, Hakka Pty Ltd, Day-Lee Foods, Inc., Synear, Wei Chuan Foods, CPF, Way Fong, Yutaka, InnovAsian Cuisine etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 29% market share.

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of Frozen Dumplings. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the Frozen Dumplings Market:

The Major Players in the Frozen Dumplings Market Are:

CJ CheilJedang

General Mill

Sanquan Food

Ajinomoto

Hakka Pty Ltd

Day-Lee Foods, Inc.

Synear

Wei Chuan Foods

CPF

Way Fong

Yutaka

InnovAsian Cuisine

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Frozen Dumplings Market types split into:

Vegetable Dumplings

Meat Dumplings

Meat dumplings hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 82.29% in 2019.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Frozen Dumplings Market applications, includes:

Household Consumption

Food Service Industry

In 2019, household sector hold a market share of 85.12%. Then followed by the food service Industry which account for 14.88%.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Frozen Dumplings Market?

What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current and future trends and regulations in the Global Frozen Dumplings Market?

Who are the key competitors, what are their key strength and weakness and how they perform in Global Frozen Dumplings Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Frozen Dumplings Market study?

Report Published on Frozen Dumplings Market provides detailed description about the collaborations, deals, designations, patent information etc. The report also provides detailed description of the competitor profiles with key milestones.

