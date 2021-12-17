USA Third-party Logistics Market Outlook to 2026 with Insights into Market Penetration, Development and Diversification

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third-party Logistics Market Research Report by Service, Transport Mode, End-user, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Third-party Logistics Market size was estimated at USD 171.58 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 197.38 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% reaching USD 343.09 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



This research report categorizes the Third-party Logistics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service, the market was studied across Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management (including Freight Forwarding), Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Warehousing &Distribution (W&D).

Based on Transport Mode, the market was studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Automotive, Consumer and Retail, Food & Beverage, and Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate.

The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Third-party Logistics Market, including:

A.N. Deringer Inc

AmeriCold Logistics, LLC

BDP International, Inc.

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

CITI Solutions

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

International Press Softcom Limited (IPS)

Kuehne + Nagel Inc.

Nippon Express Co. Ltd

PANTOS Co. Ltd

Schneider National, Inc.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Warehousing & Distribution Pte Ltd

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Third-party Logistics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Third-party Logistics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Third-party Logistics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Third-party Logistics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Third-party Logistics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Third-party Logistics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Third-party Logistics Market?

