PRESS RELEASE - A Fortune 500 Financial Institution Chooses Universal SSH Key Manager®

Helsinki, Finland

A major US-based financial institution is working with Universal SSH Key Manager® (UKM) as their SSH key management solution. The initial order comprises annual subscription and professional services for deployment assistance and knowledge transfer.

The deal follows SSH’s “land and expand” subscription model. This is a new major UKM customer for SSH.

UKM was chosen by the customer because of its unique approach to SSH key management, providing the customer with the following features and capabilities to centrally manage and control SSH keys across their network and secure their most sensitive assets.

D iscover y and monitor ing of SSH key inventory across complex and heterogeneous Linux and Unix environment



of SSH key inventory across complex and heterogeneous Linux and Unix environment Zero Trust option enabling the customer to later upgrade UKM to Zero Trust edition to further future proof their SSH key environment via patented ephemeral certificate technology



option enabling the customer to later upgrade UKM to Zero Trust edition to further future proof their SSH key environment via patented ephemeral certificate technology C ontrol of SSH keys and enforcement of security policies for both interactive and machine-to-machine access as part of general access lifecycle management





for both interactive and machine-to-machine access as part of general access lifecycle management Automated access management eliminating manual work from granting, removing, and certifying SSH key-based access, thus providing an excellent return on investment





eliminating manual work from granting, removing, and certifying SSH key-based access, thus providing an excellent Complete and centralized visibility and control into all SSH keys, and the access they provide across the network enabling e.g., accurate reporting and a centralized way to lock down connections





For more information on Universal SSH Key Manager, please visit:

Universal SSH Key Manager

For more information on SSH Zero Trust solutions, please visit:

SSH Zero Trust Solutions





For more information:

Kristian Nieminen

SSH Communications Security Corp.

+358 50 3777970

kristian.nieminen@ssh.com





About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

