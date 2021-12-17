Correction: Dividend Declaration

17 December 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Record Date for Dividend





Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2021, subject to approval at the AGM, the record date for the 3.15p final dividend per ordinary share will be 7 January 2022, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 6 January 2022 and the payment date will be 10 February 2022.





The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 27 January 2022 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.





END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31