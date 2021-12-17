UK Visual Effects Market Trends and Opportunities 2021: Growing Demand for High-Quality and Digital Content

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Visual Effects Market Size By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market was valued at USD 497.26 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 761.71 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2028.



The U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market Overview

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market.



The U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Component, Application, and Geography.



The U.K. Visual Effects (VFX) Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players in the U.K. Market. The major players in the market are Milk VFX, Moving Picture Company and Framestore.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Quality and Digital Content.

Introduction of Augmented Reality (AR)

Restraints

High Investment Cost

Lack of Skilled and Trained Professional

Opportunities

Increase in Use of Smart Devices Like Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and HD TVs



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 U.K Market Snapshot

3.3 U.K. Visual Effects Market, by Technology (USD Million)

3.4 U.K. Visual Effects Market, by Component (USD Million)

3.5 U.K. Visual Effects Market, by Application (USD Million)

3.6 Future Market Opportunities



4 Market Outlook

4.1 U.K. Visual Effects Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Impact of Covid-19 on U.K. Visual Effects Market

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market, by Technology

5.1 Overview

5.2 AI

5.3 AR



6 Market, by Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.4 Hardware



7 Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Movies

7.3 Television

7.4 Gaming

7.5 Advertisements

7.6 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

Milk VFX

Moving Picture Company (MPC)

Framestore

Automatik VFX

Union VFX

Animation & VFX Union

Atomic Arts

Bluebolt

Cinesite

Freefolk

DNEG

