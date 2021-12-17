Global Lethal Miniature Aerial Munition Systems (Kamikaze Drone) Vendors Benchmark Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Lethal Miniature Aerial Munition Systems, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Lethal miniature aerial munition systems (LMAMS), also referred to as "kamikaze" drones, have been in existence for decades. It is generally believed that the first LMAMS were developed and used by the Israeli Defense Forces in an anti-radiation role starting in the 1980s. Considered the first purpose-built loitering munition, Israeli Aerospace Industries' Harpy combined a drone with an anti-radiation missile, which required a rather large drone platform. Since the concept was introduced, LMAMS have evolved into much smaller form factors with integrated weapons payloads.

Loitering munitions provide small unit leaders with a more precise alternative to guided artillery. They are also cheaper, in most cases, than missiles and rockets used for tactical air-to-ground or ground-to-ground engagements. LMAMS are man-packable and utilize electro-optical/infrared and other sensors making them very flexible and very accurate.

The LMAMS market is entering a growth phase. Frost & Sullivan anticipates that demand will continue to grow significantly over the next several years. While relatively few defense contractors supply LMAMS to militaries, that number is expected to increase as the requirement for tactical weapons for small group operations grows.

The companies currently in the market are mainly well-established defense contractors; however, several of these competitors have only recently provided LMAMS solutions. The market is dominated by US and Israeli defense companies, but strong competition has emerged from defense companies in Poland and Turkey in the past few years.

Chinese and Russian companies are also aiming to provide solutions for their own militaries as well as defense partners in Asia, Africa, and South America where Western weapons are not popular.

