Business Continuity Management Solutions - Worldwide Market Trends and Opportunities to 2025 Featuring Analysis of Dell, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, and More

The global business continuity management solutions market is poised to grow by $503.96 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.82% during the forecast period.

This report on the business continuity management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries and the rising incidence of cyberattacks. The study identifies regulatory compliance as one of the prime reasons driving the business continuity management solutions market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Large Enterprise

SME

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business continuity management solutions market vendors that include:

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LogicManager Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NAVEX Global Inc.

Quantivate LLC

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

SAP SE

X2nSat Inc.

Also, the business continuity management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

