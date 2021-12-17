Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Discusses Second Quarter Financial Results

Frisco, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC:VBHI), a growing oil, gas and alternative energy Company, said it is very optimistic about its present position and its future with its announcement this week of a change in business strategy and the acquisition of Biodiesel Production facilities which more than triple the Company’s assets.



Regarding its recent 10Q for the second quarter, Mineral and Royalty income totaled $143,413, more than double the amount reported in the first quarter 10-Q. It is, however, far less than the Company was anticipating.

“This 10-Q covers a three-month period only--August through October 2021. As we have discussed previously, we begin receiving revenue after a transfer process with the operators that is not in our control. We have experienced unprecedented delays in the transfer of some of our largest acquisitions which caused that revenue to not be reflected in our filing,” said Scott Cox, Founder and CEO. “But we are pleased that we are now in pay status on all properties with the exception of the Belmont County interests we just acquired.”

“There have been drastic increases in commodity pricing from when we originally bought our properties. As we begin to receive full revenue from all our properties, especially natural gas assets in Marcellus/Utica and the Haynesville Shale sector, we believe our investors will be pleased by the results,” Mr. Cox said. Verde Bio Holdings’ CEO said the Company continues to examine many possible future acquisitions.

Verde this week announced a change in business strategy and the acquisition of two biodiesel plants. This announcement signifies a change in which the Company will begin to also look at investments in wind and solar, and other alternatives/renewables as well as seek to add to its biodiesel portfolio. “With the current administration in office, we believe these sectors will have heavy growth and will require significant investment, with high returns to the Company. We believe as an energy company we would be remiss to ignore the possibilities,” Mr. Cox said.

