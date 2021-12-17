December 17th 2021



New Partner DIY segment Risvig group

Following earlier announcement about our Garden Do It Yourself DIY market with its poor performance in spring 2021. We now have the pleasure to announce that we have partnered with Risvig group. We look forward to support Risvig group with the launch of the new Revoco products to be made available in first the Danish market.

Risvig group already have Myrevand and Revoco products in its sustainable portfolio sold in key DIY and grocery outlets in Denmark. This will in 2022 be supplemented with Photocats sustainable products for private garden and outdoor room maintenance. The market is significant and very competitive but very few products occupy the sustainable category.

Photocat is very satisfied with the systematic and well-organized effort Risvig group represent in the market place. Further we believe consumers want sustainability if the products perform better than standard produts says Henrik Sarfelt, Sales Director Photocat.

Photocat expects that the systematic sales work combined with the focus on sustainability will drive our DIY portfolio forward. The forecast for the year is a growth of at least 300% compared to 2021 says Henrik Sarfelt, sales director Photocat. He further ads that the new distribution set up will deliver a strong market impact in the coming years.

Jacob Risvig Skov, owner of Risvig group says “that the sustainability agenda is now something every retailer has to have top of mind. I am therefore also already proud of having added 150 outlets to existing retailer list in the 2022 season. The new label will look like this in 2022.





Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 12:00 on December 17th 2021.

